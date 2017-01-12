Excellence in Education: SCC Academic Integrity Week - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Excellence in Education: SCC Academic Integrity Week

Excellence in Education: SCC Academic Integrity Week

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Students at Southeast Community College are starting off the semester on the right foot. All three campuses are are participating in Academic Integrity Week.

This week students and staff are reiterating the benefits of an honest academic culture.

Almost 200 students at the Lincoln campus have signed signing an integrity pledge. By signing the pledge, students are vowing to maintain academic honesty in their classes, homework, and tests. The campus is also offering learning sessions about ethics.

Channel Eight spoke with one student who signed the pledge.  "Throughout the years I've never cheated, so it's not hard for me to maintain it, but it helps the school maybe feel a little bit more confident that students do have the integrity to not cheat themselves out of a good education, " says student Jonathan Zimmerman.  
 
This is the second year of the event.

Tomorrow, two students that participated in the Integrity Week events will be chosen for a 500 dollar scholarship.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Drive-by shooting near 17th and Knox

    Drive-by shooting near 17th and Knox

    There was a scary drive-by shooting in Lincoln Saturday morning. 

    More >>

    There was a scary drive-by shooting in Lincoln Saturday morning. 

    More >>

  • Man arrested after assaulting LPD officer

    Man arrested after assaulting LPD officer

    A Lincoln Police officer was assaulted while trying to arrest a shoplifter at the Kwik Shop near 44th and Cornhusker around 10:30 Saturday night. 

    More >>

    A Lincoln Police officer was assaulted while trying to arrest a shoplifter at the Kwik Shop near 44th and Cornhusker around 10:30 Saturday night. 

    More >>

  • Supporters were ardent at City Council Monday

    What does the future hold for Abbott Sports Complex?

    What does the future hold for Abbott Sports Complex?

    The Abbott Sports Complex has been a part of the north Lincoln community since 1994, but it's up for sale and its future might not be sports. Passionate testimony from those in support of keeping the Abbott Sports Complex open was heard at City Council Monday. Pat Thomas, a board member of the Lincoln Sports Foundation, said, "He's going to get rid of it as soon as he can along with the rest of it!" Fellow support, Jim Boivaird, who coaches at the facility, says, "Th...

    More >>

    The Abbott Sports Complex has been a part of the north Lincoln community since 1994, but it's up for sale and its future might not be sports. Passionate testimony from those in support of keeping the Abbott Sports Complex open was heard at City Council Monday. Pat Thomas, a board member of the Lincoln Sports Foundation, said, "He's going to get rid of it as soon as he can along with the rest of it!" Fellow support, Jim Boivaird, who coaches at the facility, says, "Th...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.