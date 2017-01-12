Excellence in Education: SCC Academic Integrity Week

There was a scary drive-by shooting in Lincoln Saturday morning.More >>
A Lincoln Police officer was assaulted while trying to arrest a shoplifter at the Kwik Shop near 44th and Cornhusker around 10:30 Saturday night.More >>
The Abbott Sports Complex has been a part of the north Lincoln community since 1994, but it's up for sale and its future might not be sports. Passionate testimony from those in support of keeping the Abbott Sports Complex open was heard at City Council Monday. Pat Thomas, a board member of the Lincoln Sports Foundation, said, "He's going to get rid of it as soon as he can along with the rest of it!" Fellow support, Jim Boivaird, who coaches at the facility, says, "Th...More >>
A man who took a plea deal in the slaying of his roommate has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison.More >>
Mid-July means 90 plus degree heat, and with it comes yet another warning from Lincoln Animal Control.More >>
The Lancaster County Super Fair is August 3-12 at the Lancaster Events Center. There will be ten days of entertainment, food, carnival rides ag exhibits, motor sports and more. Register for a chance to win one of four family pack prizes.More >>
A committee is recommending schools in Lincoln do away with class rank and replace it with a recognition system of academic achievement based on different ranges of grade-point averages.More >>
A scary scene on Hwy 79 and West Raymond Rd., sent two to the hospital. One airlifted, with life-threatening injuries initially, he has now been downgraded to serious. The other man, was transported by ambulance with are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred a little after 9:30 this morning, two Dodge Ram pickups collided and landed in a ditch. At this point they don't which direction either vehicle was trave...More >>
Police say two people sought in an Omaha homicide have been found in Texas.More >>
