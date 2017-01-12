Nebraska woman accused of stabbing brother takes plea deal - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska woman accused of stabbing brother takes plea deal

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

8@klkntv.com


COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP)

A Columbus woman accused of stabbing her brother is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

Online court records show 21-year-old Alicia Martinez has taken a plea deal and pleaded no contest to attempted assault. Prosecutors dropped a charge of attempted murder and weapons, drugs and traffic charges in exchange for her plea.

The court records say prosecutors will recommend Martinez be sentenced to no more than 364 days in jail. The records also say the judge is not bound by the recommendation.

Court documents say Rogelio Barrios told officers that when he awoke in his bedroom during the stabbing July 11, he found his sister standing by his bed, holding an 8-inch boning knife. The documents say he was stabbed six times, suffering wounds in his chest, arms and a hand.

