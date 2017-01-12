NEB WBB: Huskers Shoot for Road Win at Illinois Sunday

Posted By: Sports

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Sunday, Jan. 15, 2 p.m. (CT)

State Farm Center (Champaign, Illinois)

Live Video: BTN Plus

Live Radio: Husker Sports Network

Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst)

Lincoln - B107.3 FM, Omaha - ESPN 590 AM

Free Live Audio: Huskers.com/Huskers App/TuneIn App

Huskers Shoot for First Road Win at Illinois

• The Nebraska women’s basketball team takes aim at its first road win of the season when the Huskers battle Illinois on Sunday. Tip-off between the Huskers (5-12, 1-4 Big Ten) and the Fighting Illinois (7-10, 2-2 Big Ten) is set for 2 p.m. (CT) at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

• A live radio broadcast will be produced by the Husker Sports Network. Matt Coatney and Jeff Griesch will call the action on B107.3 FM in Lincoln and ESPN 590 AM in Omaha. Free audio also can be found on Huskers.com, the Huskers App and the TuneIn App. A live video stream will be available to premium subscribers of BTN Plus.

• An inexperienced team of Huskers and a group of first-year coaches led by former Nebraska player Amy Williams has been challenged by the toughest schedule in school history through the first 17 games this season. Nebraska’s strength of schedule ranks No. 7 nationally, as 13 of Nebraska’s 17 opponents already have accumulated 11 or more wins this season, led by No. 1 UConn (15-0), No. 3 Maryland (16-1) and No. 15 Virginia Tech (15-1).

• The Huskers, who own victories over 11-win teams from Colorado State (11-5) and UTRGV (12-6), are unbeaten against teams with losing records this season, including Rutgers and San Jose State. Nebraska has not lost a game to a team with an 85-plus RPI this season. The Fighting Illini entered the weekend at No. 182 in the RPI, while the Huskers were No. 137.

• Nebraska also carries a six-game winning streak in the series with Illinois, including a four-game winning streak at the State Farm Center in Champaign. Nebraska and Illinois are two of the most inexperienced teams in the Big Ten this season.

• The active Husker roster has combined for 150 career starts, while the Illinois active roster has started just 151 career games, including 85 this season.

• The Huskers are led by 6-4 sophomore forward Jessica Shepard, who is averaging a double-double with 18.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. A first-team All-Big Ten performer as the conference’s freshman of the year in 2015-16, Shepard erupted for 29 points and 19 rebounds in Nebraska’s 73-57 win over Illinois at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Jan. 10, 2016.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-12, 1-4 Big Ten)

32 - Jessica Shepard - 6-4 - So. - F - 18.2 ppg, 10.4 rpg

22 - Allie Havers - 6-5 - Sr. - C - 6.6 ppg, 5.7 rpg

3 - Hannah Whitish - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 7.0 ppg, 1.4 rpg

5 - Nicea Eliely - 6-1 - Fr. - G - 8.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg

34 - Jasmine Cincore - 5-10 - Jr. - G - 6.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg

Off the Bench

24 - Maddie Simon - 6-2 - So. - G - 4.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg

11 - Esther Ramacieri - 5-8 - Sr. - G - 2.9 ppg, 1.9 rpg

12 - Emily Wood - 5-5 - Jr. - G - 2.1 ppg, 0.9 rpg

50 - Darrien Washington - 6-2 - So. - F - 2.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg

2 - Rylie Cascio Jensen - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 2.2 ppg, 0.9 rpg

14 - Grace Mitchell - 6-2 - Fr. - F/G - 2.0 ppg, 1.6 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998)

First Season at Nebraska (5-12); 10th Season Overall (198-121)

Illinois Fighting Illini (7-10, 2-2 Big Ten)

35 - Alex Wittinger - 6-1 - So. - F - 14.6 ppg, 8.6 rpg

1 - Brandi Beasley - 5-7 - Fr. - G - 11.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg

13 - Petra Holešínská - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 9.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg

23 - Jaelyne Kirkpatrick - 5-7 - So. - G - 5.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg

25 - Kennedy Cattenhead - 5-10 - Jr. - G - 7.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg

Off the Bench

5 - Cierra Rice - 5-9 - So. - G - 6.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg

30 - Courtney Joens - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 5.4 ppg, 2.1 rpg

50 - Ali Andrews - 6-2 - Fr. - F - 5.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg

20 - Sarah Overcash - 6-1 - Fr. - F - 1.6 ppg, 1.4 rpg

12 - Ashley McConnell - 5-9 - Sr. - G - 1.2 ppg, 0.8 rpg

45 - Meagan McNicholas - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

Head Coach: Matt Bollant (Winona State, 1994)

Fifth Season at Illinois (59-82); 15th Season Overall (341-137)

Scouting Illinois

• Coach Matt Bollant leads Illinois into Sunday’s game after a 78-58 loss at Iowa on Wednesday.

• Like the Huskers, the Fighting Illini (0-6) have yet to find a road win this season. However, Illinois is a solid 7-4 on its home court at the State Farm Center. The Illini enter Sunday’s game with a five-game home winning streak, including a 78-41 win over Rutgers (Jan. 7) and a 70-65 win over Iowa (Dec. 28) to open Big Ten play.

• Sophomore Alex Wittinger leads Illinois in scoring (14.6 ppg), rebounding (8.6 rpg) and blocked shots (2.6 bpg). She is also shooting a team-best 50.9 percent from the field. Last season, Wittinger had nine points and 10 rebounds in the Illini’s 73-57 loss to the Huskers in Lincoln on Jan. 10, 2016.

• The only other returning Illini starter from last year’s game with the Huskers is junior Kennedy Cattenhead. The 5-10 guard is averaging 7.9 points and 4.1 rebounds for the Illini this season. Last year, Cattenhead led Illinois with 17 points before fouling out after 26 minutes of work.

• Freshman Brandi Beasley has made a major impact on the Illini lineup. The 5-7 guard ranks second on the team in scoring (11.2 ppg) and rebounding (5.6 rpg) while leading Illinois in steals (1.6 spg) and assists (3.9 apg).

• Another freshman guard, Petra Holešínská, also has emerged to help the Illini. The 5-9 native of Vracov, Czech Republic, is the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Week after erupting for a career-high 21 points on 7-of-10 three-point shooting against Rutgers. Holešínská is averaging 12.8 points per game in Big Ten play and is 11-of-20 (.550) from long range in league play. She is also 8-for-8 at the free throw line. Holešínská is averaging 9.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game on the season.

• Sophomore Jaelyne Kirkpatrick rounds out the Illinois probable starters with 5.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. Kirkpatrick also ranks second among the Illini with 1.5 steals per game.

• A pair of Illini freshmen - Courtney Joens (5.4 ppg, 2.1 rpg) and Ali Andrews (5.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg) provide Illinois with solid production off the bench.

• The Fighting Illini have been challenged by a lack of size and a lack of experience this season, as a pair of Nebraska natives, Chatrice White (Florida State) and Brooke Kissinger (Creighton) both transferred prior to the starts of their junior seasons. White (14 points, 12 rebounds) and Kissinger (2 points) both started for the Illini against the Huskers last season. White scored 1,010 points and grabbed 496 rebounds in her two years as a starter at Illinois.

• Illinois is averaging 62.8 points, while allowing 65.2 points per game. The Illini carry a minus-2.4 team rebounding margin, but a plus-0.5 team turnover margin. Illinois has hit 39.1 percent of its shots from the field, including 30.7 percent of its threes, while connecting on 75.8 percent of its free throws. In Big Ten play, Illinois is shooting 36.6 percent from three-point range and 74 percent at the line.

• In its six road games this season, Illinois has been strapped with a minus-12.2 rebound margin. In its 11 home games, Illinois carries a plus-2.2 rebound margin.

Nebraska vs. Illinois Series History

•Nebraska leads the all-time series with Illinois 10-3, including six consecutive victories.

•Last season, Nebraska defeated Illinois, 73-57, on Jan. 10, 2016 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Jessica Shepard led the Huskers with 29 points and 19 rebounds against the Illini. The only other current Huskers to score in that game were Allie Havers (9 points) and Jasmine Cincore (2 points).

•Nebraska outlasted Illinois 58-53 in the last meeting at the State Farm Center on Jan. 11, 2015. It was the first of three wins over the Illini in 2015. The Huskers also won a pair of games against Illinois in 2014, including a 75-56 win in Champaign on Jan. 12, 2014.

•Nebraska is 3-0 as a Big Ten foe at Illinois, including a 67-47 win on Jan. 29, 2012, in the first meeting between the two teams as Big Ten opponents.

•The Huskers are 4-1 all-time against the Illini in Champaign with the only setback coming in an 89-53 loss on Dec. 13, 1985

Husker Nuggets

• Jessica Shepard leads the Huskers with averages of 18.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. She produced her 19th career double-double 22 points and 11 rebounds in Nebraska’s win over Rutgers on Tuesday, Jan. 10. She ranks ninth on Nebraska’s career double-doubles list.

• Shepard owns nine double-doubles this season, including a season-high 28 points and 14 rebounds against San Jose State (Dec. 9). She had 23 points and a season-high 16 rebounds against Drake (Dec. 6), 25 points and 14 rebounds at Virginia Tech (Dec. 1), 24 points and 13 rebounds in a win over Colorado State (Nov. 17), 22 points and 13 rebounds at Creighton (Dec. 18), 22 points and 11 rebounds in a win over Rutgers (Jan. 10), 17 points and 15 rebounds in a win over UTRGV (Nov. 12) and 15 points and 12 rebounds at Michigan State (Jan. 7).

• Shepard owns eight 20-point scoring efforts through 17 games, including season highs of 28 points at Iowa (Dec. 31) and against San Jose State (Dec. 9). She owns 24 career 20-plus scoring games in 48 career contests.

• Shepard ranks second among the Huskers in three-point field goals made (19), including a game-clinching three with one minute left in the win over Colorado State on Nov. 14, and a 60-foot heave at the first-half buzzer in the win over UTRGV on Nov. 12. She also beat the first-half buzzer with a three at Creighton (Dec. 18).

• Nebraska freshman Nicea Eliely leads the Huskers in assists (44), steals (29), blocks (12) and field goal percentage (.477), while ranking second on the team in scoring (8.0 ppg) and three-point field goal percentage (.375). She also ranks third in rebounding (4.1 rpg). Eliely has started all 17 games this season as a true freshman.

• Freshman Hannah Whitish is averaging 10.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals in five Big Ten games as a starter for the Huskers. Whitish also leads the Huskers with 25 three-pointers on the season.

Shepard Leads Big Red on B1G Stage

• Sophomore Jessica Shepard owns 19 career double-doubles, including nine this season. Her most recent double-double came with 22 points and 11 rebounds in a win over Rutgers (Jan. 10), which followed 15 points and 12 rebounds at Michigan State (Jan. 7). She also had 17 points and 15 rebounds against Northwestern (Dec. 28). She had 22 points and 11 rebounds at Creighton (Dec. 18). She had a season-high 28 points and 14 rebounds in a win over San Jose State (Dec. 9). She added 23 points and a season-high 16 rebounds against Drake (Dec. 6). It followed a 25-point, 14-rebound performance in a loss at then-unbeaten Virginia Tech (Dec. 1). She had 24 points and 13 rebounds in Nebraska’s 62-59 win over Colorado State (Nov. 17). She opened the season with 17 points and 15 rebounds in a win over UTRGV (Nov. 12).

• Through 17 games, Shepard is averaging team bests of 18.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. She also ranks second on the team with 19 three-pointers, including a game-clinching three with one minute left against Colorado State and a 60-footer at the first-half buzzer in the win over UTRGV. She added a first-half buzzer-beater at Creighton. The 6-4 sophomore forward had not hit a collegiate three-pointer prior to this season.

• Shepard earned Preseason All-Big Ten honors when the conference announced its preseason awards on Oct. 24. Shepard was one of two sophomores on the coaches preseason all-conference team, joining Penn State guard Teniya Page. Shepard was the lone sophomore honored by the media on its 10-player preseason team.

• Shepard became the first freshman in Nebraska history to earn first-team all-conference honors. She produced school freshman-record averages of 18.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game in 2015-16.

• Shepard became the first Husker in history to earn conference freshman-of-the-year accolades. The 6-4 forward from Fremont, Neb., joined Emily Cady (2012) and Rachel Theriot (2013) as Huskers who earned spots on the Big Ten All-Freshman Team in Nebraska’s first five seasons in the conference.

• Shepard set a conference record by winning 10 Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week awards.

Nebraska Ranks Near Top in Attendance

• Nebraska closed the 2015-16 season ranked No. 9 nationally in total attendance (102,682) and No. 12 in NCAA Division I in average home attendance (5,404). It marked the third consecutive season inside Pinnacle Bank Arena that the Big Red have ranked among the top 12 nationally in both categories.

• In 63 all-time home games at Pinnacle Bank Arena, the Huskers own a 48-15 record (.762 winning percentage) while averaging 5,649 fans per game (355,912 total fans/63 games).

• Nebraska attracted a non-conference school-record crowd of 9,750 to open its stay in the building with a win over UCLA on Nov. 8, 2013.

Big Red Battling One of Nation’s Best Schedules

• Nebraska is facing the toughest overall schedule in school history in 2016-17. The Huskers will play 10 games against NCAA Tournament teams and 11 more regular-season games against Postseason WNIT teams in 2016-17.

• Nebraska’s strength of schedule ranked No. 7 nationally through games Jan. 11. Nebraska’s 17 opponents owned a cumulative record of 189-90 (.677 winning percentage), including current top-25 opponents No. 1 UConn (15-0), No. 3 Maryland (16-1), No. 15 Virginia Tech (15-1) and No. 24 California (13-3).

• Michigan State (13-4) was Nebraska’s 13th opponent that already owns 11 or more wins this season, and the seventh team with 13 or more victories. No. 1 UConn (15-0), No. 3 Maryland (16-1), No. 15 Virginia Tech (15-1), No. 24 California (13-3), Northwestern (13-4) and Michigan State (13-4). UTRGV (12-6), Drake (11-4), Colorado State (11-5), Virginia (11-5), Creighton (11-5), Missouri (11-6) and Iowa (11-6) are Husker opponents that all own at least 11 victories in 2016-17.

• Rutgers (5-13) was just the second Husker opponent in 17 games with a losing record, joining San Jose State (5-11). Nebraska is 5-0 against teams with an 85-plus RPI. All 12 of Nebraska’s losses have come against top-85 RPI teams.

• Nebraska’s non-conference Strength of Schedule was ranked No. 8 by the NCAA (Jan. 1). NU’s non-conference schedule strength trailed only Minnesota in the Big Ten. Nebraska, Minnesota and Rutgers were the only three Big Ten teams to enter conference play with a top-25 strength of schedule. Six Big Ten teams entered league play with strength of schedules below 100, including Purdue (204), Maryland (203), Indiana (176), Northwestern (167), Ohio State (155) and Wisconsin (114).

• Nebraska’s appearance in the 2016 Preseason WNIT to open the year featured three games against postseason foes, including NCAA Tournament teams Missouri and Colorado State.

• Virginia, Virginia Tech, Drake and Creighton all competed in the 2016 WNIT and the Huskers will play three of those games on the road. Nebraska closes non-conference play at home against UConn, which has won four consecutive NCAA titles.

• A total of 13 of Nebraska’s 16 Big Ten Conference games will come against postseason foes, including seven games against NCAA qualifiers and six more against WNIT teams from a year ago.

• Nebraska’s 16-game regular-season home schedule will feature 13 games against postseason teams, including all eight Big Ten Conference home games.

Nebraska Streaks

• Nebraska senior Allie Havers has competed in 113 consecutive games since the first game of her freshman season in 2013-14. The Huskers own a 70-43 record in those contests over the last four years.

• Junior Jasmine Cincore owns the longest streak of consecutive starts among the Huskers with 22. Havers has made 20 straight starts, while freshman Nicea Eliely and sophomore Jessica Shepard have each started 17 straight games this season. Hannah Whitish has made five straight starts.

• The Huskers have knocked down at least one three-pointer in 268 straight regular-season games dating back to a loss at UTEP on Dec. 20, 2008.

• Nebraska has hit at least two three-pointers in 147 consecutive games.

• Nebraska has had at least two players earn first- or second-team All-Big Ten honors in each of its first five seasons in the Big Ten.

• Nebraska finished with a 9-9 Big Ten record to mark the fifth consecutive season the Huskers have posted a .500 or better Big Ten record. Nebraska is the only Big Ten team with a .500 or better record in each of the last five seasons. In fact, no other Big Ten team has had four straight .500 marks. The only other team with three straight .500 or better Big Ten seasons is Minnesota, which went 11-7 in both 2015 and 2016 after going 8-8 in 2014.

Pump Up the Program

• Nebraska earned its fifth straight postseason tournament bid with a trip to the 2016 WNIT. The Huskers were one of only 21 Division I teams to earn four consecutive NCAA Tournament bids from 2012 through 2015.

• The Huskers have produced seven 20-win seasons in the last 10 years. Nebraska owns 16 20-win seasons in program history.

• Nebraska is the only team in the Big Ten to post a .500 or better conference mark in each of the last five years. Minnesota is the only other Big Ten team to do it each of the last three seasons.

• The Huskers, who joined the Big Ten in 2011-12, have averaged 10.6 conference wins per season since joining the conference. The Big Red have added eight Big Ten Tournament wins for 61 total victories over Big Ten foes during the past five years (12.2 wins per season).

• Nebraska has ranked among the top 12 schools nationally in average home attendance in each of the Huskers’ first three seasons at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Big Red have ranked among the top 10 nationally in total home attendance in each of the first three seasons at the arena, including 102,682 fans in 2015-16.

• Nebraska set a season ticket sales record with 4,032 season tickets sold as of Jan. 31, 2016. It marked the first time in school history the Huskers sold 4,000 season tickets. Nebraska’s season ticket number for 2016-17 was 3,980 as of Dec. 21, 2016.

• Nebraska featured six first-team academic All-Big Ten selections in 2015-16, including returning Huskers Jasmine Cincore, Allie Havers and Emily Wood.

Shepard Shoots For More as Sophomore

• Jessica Shepard has her sophomore season off to a strong start averaging 18.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. She has produced nine double-doubles, including three in Big Ten play. She had 22 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and a season-high three steals in Nebraska’s win over Rutgers (Jan. 10). That followed 15 points and 12 rebounds at Michigan State (Jan. 7). She had 17 points and 15 rebounds in Nebraska’s Big Ten opener against Northwestern (Dec. 28). She had 22 points and 11 rebounds against Creighton (Dec. 18). That followed a season-high 28 points and 14 rebounds against San Jose State (Dec. 9), 23 points and a season-high 16 rebounds against Drake (Dec. 6), 25 points and 14 rebounds at Virginia Tech (Dec. 1), 24 points and 13 rebounds in a win over Colorado State (Nov. 17), and 17 points and 15 boards in a win over UTRGV (Nov. 12).

• Shepard owns 19 career double-doubles to rank ninth on Nebraska’s career chart in that category.

• She is 16 points away from 900 in her career and seven rebounds from 450. She also needs eight assists to reach 100 in her career. She is Nebraska’s active leader in all three categories.

• Shepard has eight 20-point efforts this season, including a season-high 28 points in the win over San Jose State (Dec. 9). She matched her season high with 28 points to go along with eight rebounds at Iowa (Dec. 31). She had 25 points at Virginia Tech (Dec. 1) and against Washington State (Nov. 25). She scored 24 points against Colorado State (Nov. 17), before going for 23 points, including 22 in the second half, against Drake (Dec. 6). Shepard owns 23 career 20-point games in her first 48 games as a Husker.

• Shepard ranks second among the Huskers with 19 three-pointers on the season, including a game-clinching three in the win over Colorado State and a buzzer-beating 60-footer to close the first half in the win over UTRGV. She also hit a first-half buzzer-beater at Creighton. Shepard did not hit a three-pointer as a freshman.

• Nebraska’s first Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Shepard became the first Husker in history to earn first-team all-conference honors as a freshman in 2015-16. During the season, she set a conference record by winning 10 Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week awards. She was also a two-time Big Ten Player of the Week (Dec. 21, Jan. 25).

• One of only two freshmen on the Naismith Trophy Midseason Top 30 in 2015-16 (joining Cal’s Kristine Anigwe), Shepard was the USBWA National Freshman of the Week (Dec. 22, 2015; Jan. 26, 2016). Shepard was the espnW and College Sports Madness National Player of the Week (Jan. 25).

• Shepard finished 10th overall in the Big Ten in scoring (18.5 ppg) and fifth in rebounding (8.6 rpg), including fourth on the offensive glass (3.1 rpg) and 10th on the defensive boards (5.5 rpg). She ranked 13th in conference field goal percentage (.510).

• The 6-4 forward from Fremont, Neb., finished with Nebraska freshman record averages of 18.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. Her 574 total points were a Nebraska freshman record, while her 266 rebounds ranked second among freshmen in Husker history.

• She amassed 16 games with 20 or more points as a freshman, including 11 in Big Ten play. She produced the first of two 35-point performances against Northern Arizona Dec. 19, 2015. She added 35 points at Michigan, Jan. 24. She scored in double figures 25 times.

• Shepard averaged just 4.5 points and 6.0 rebounds in 20 minutes per game over the final two games of 2015-16 as she battled a stress reaction in her foot. She did not practice March 1-17.

• Shepard was not cleared for her first full practice until Oct. 27, 2015, after suffering an ACL tear as a high school senior on Dec. 29, 2014. On Nov. 1, she had 29 points and 12 rebounds against Nebraska-Kearney in NU’s exhibition opener. She added 42 points and 12 rebounds in just 25 minutes in a second exhibition against Winona State on Nov. 8.

• She was the top recruit in Nebraska history, as the No. 1 post and No. 3 overall recruit in the nation by ESPN. A first-team Parade All-American as a high school senior despite missing nearly all of her final year (ACL tear, Dec. 29, 2014), Shepard was the 2013 and 2014 Nebraska High School Player of the Year. Shepard averaged 12.8 points and 3.8 rebounds while helping the USA Basketball U18 Team to a 5-0 record and a gold medal at the 2014 FIBA Americas Championship.

Freshmen Contributing Early

• Nebraska’s four-player freshman class of Rylie Cascio Jensen, Nicea Eliely, Grace Mitchell and Hannah Whitish have been looked to for immediate contributions on the Huskers’ 11-player active roster.

Nicea Eliely, 6-1, Guard, Colorado Springs, Colo.

• Eliely, a 6-1 guard out of Rampart High School in Colorado Springs, has started all 17 games and is averaging 8.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

• Eliely leads the Huskers in assists (44), steals (29), blocked shots (12) and field goal percentage (.477), while ranking second among the Huskers in points (136) and three-point field goal percentage (.375).

• Eliely produced a career-high 19-point performance in a loss to California on Dec. 4. She hit 8-of-13 shots from the field including 2-of-3 three-pointers against the Bears. She added two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

• She added her second career double-figure scoring effort with 13 points to go along with seven rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in a win over San Jose State on Dec. 9. She hit 6-of-9 shots from the field against the Spartans.

• Eliely contributed her third double-figure performance with 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals at Iowa on Dec. 31.

• She had eight points, including 4-of-4 free throws in the game’s final 37 seconds to seal Nebraska’s win over Rutgers on Jan. 10. She added two big steals against the Scarlet Knights.

• In her Big Ten debut against Northwestern (Dec. 28), Eliely finished with seven points, seven rebounds, and team highs of five assists, two blocks and two steals.

• She earned her first career start in Nebraska’s season-opening win over UTRGV on Nov. 12. Eliely performed well with nine points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals against the Vaqueros, while also drawing the primary defensive assignment on 2016 WAC Player-of-the-Year Shawnte’ Goff.

• Eliely played Nebraska’s best all-around game in the loss to No. 25 Missouri on Nov. 14. She finished with eight points, eight rebounds, two assists and a steal against the Tigers. She also hit her first career three-pointer against the Tigers.

• She was even better in Nebraska’s win over Colorado State, contributing six points, six rebounds and a career-high six assists to go along with three steals. She also helped frustrate and foul out 2016 Mountain West Conference Player of the Year Ellen Nystrom.

• She had one of Nebraska’s best all-around games with seven points, five rebounds, four assists and a block in the loss to No. 1 UConn on Dec. 21.

• Eliely added nine points, six rebounds, two assists and a career-high four steals in Nebraska’s win over Omaha on Nov. 22. She scored nine more points while adding three rebounds, a block and a steal at Virginia Tech on Dec. 1.

• Eliely was a Colorado Class 5A performer as a senior in 2015-16. Ranked as the No. 25 guard in the nation by ESPN and the No. 143 player in the nation by Blue Star, Eliely averaged 21.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game as a senior for the Rams.

Hannah Whitish, 5-9, Guard, Barneveld, Wis.

• Whitish, a 5-9 guard from Barneveld, Wis., was the Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 24.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 4.5 steals as a senior. The five-time first-team All-Wisconsin selection led Barneveld High School to four consecutive state championship game appearances including a pair of state titles. She led her team to a 110-4 record in her career, while ranking among the top 10 in Wisconsin High School history in career points with well over 2,000.

• As a starter in Big Ten play, Whitish is averaging 10.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

• Whitish produced her fourth double-figure scoring performance in five Big Ten starts with 11 points in the win over Rutgers (Jan. 10). She tied her career high with three threes while playing a career-high 30 minutes.

• Whitish matched her career high with 14 points in 29 minutes at Michigan State (Jan. 7). She added two rebounds, two assists and a career-high three steals.

• She established a career high with 14 points while adding four rebounds, a team-high four assists and two steals in a start at Iowa (Dec. 31). She tied a career high with a trio of three-pointers against the Hawkeyes.

• Whitish was Nebraska’s top contributor off the bench in non-conference play before making her first career start in Nebraska’s Big Ten opener with Northwestern (Dec. 28). Whitish, who started in place of injured senior Esther Ramacieri against the Wildcats, scored a then-career-high 12 points and added four assists in a then-career-high 27 minutes against Northwestern.

• Through 17 games, Whitish is averaging 7.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 20.1 minutes per contest. Whitish also leads the Huskers with 25 three-pointers this season (25-69, .362).

• Whitish is closing in on joining Nebraska’s top five all-time among freshman three-point shooters. She needs five more threes to match Kiera Hardy’s 30 made threes as a freshman in 2003-04, which ranks fifth all-time among Husker freshmen.

• Whitish ranks second among the Huskers this season six double-figure scoring efforts.

• She played arguably Nebraska’s best individual game with nine points on a career-high three three-pointers, while adding two rebounds, two assists, no turnovers and a steal in 19 minutes against No. 1 UConn on Dec. 21.

• In her Husker debut, Whitish scored seven points on 3-of-4 shooting with a three-pointer, while adding two assists, one steal and no turnovers in the win over UTRGV on Nov. 12.

• Whitish played a huge role in Nebraska’s win over Colorado State, finishing with her first career double-figure scoring performance. Her 10-point effort in the win over the Rams included a career-high three three-pointers with the final triple coming on a cast from the deep left wing with one second on the shot clock to give Nebraska a 58-55 lead with 1:48 left. She added a free throw with 18 seconds left to seal the 62-59 win.

• Whitish added her second straight double-figure scoring performance with 10 points and career highs of five assists and two steals in Nebraska’s win over Omaha on Nov. 22.

Rylie Cascio Jensen, 5-10, Guard, Fremont, Neb.

• Cascio Jensen, a 5-10 guard from Fremont High School, was the 2016 Nebraska High School Player of the Year. She averaged 22.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.6 steals per game for the Tigers.

• She is averaging 2.2 points and 1.5 assists in 13.1 minutes per game this season.

• Cascio Jensen had season highs with six points and two three-pointers in wins over both Omaha (Nov. 22) and San Jose State (Dec. 9).

• She added five points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal against No. 3 Maryland on Jan. 4.

Grace Mitchell, 6-2, Forward/Guard, Wellington, Kan.

• Mitchell, a 6-2 forward/guard, was the Kansas Player of the Year as selected by USA Today High School Sports. She averaged 21.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.7 blocks as a senior at Wellington High School. She also hit 48 percent of her three-pointers while setting a single-season school record with 533 points on her way to Kansas Class 4A Player-of-the-Year honors. She was ranked as the nation’s No. 51 wing by ESPN.

• Mitchell has averaged 2.0 points and 1.6 rebounds in 9.4 minutes per game this season. She produced a career-high seven-point effort against Drake on Dec. 6. Mitchell scored five points and had the first two steals of her career during a 15-5 Husker surge in the second quarter that helped send the Big Red to halftime with a 33-32 lead over the Bulldogs.

• She played well off the bench with five points on 2-of-2 shooting, including a three-pointer, while adding three rebounds against No. 1 UConn on Dec. 21.

• Mitchell added five points on 2-of-3 shooting and another three, while grabbing two rebounds and a steal against No. 3 Maryland on Jan. 4.

• Mitchell hit the first three-pointer of her career in the second quarter against Drake.

• She scored two points and grabbed two rebounds off the bench in her Husker debut against UTRGV, and added an important putback in Nebraska’s 62-59 win over Colorado State on Nov. 17.