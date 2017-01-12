Love’s Travel Stop adds 50 jobs to Otoe County

Residents in Syracuse have a new place to purchase fuel, meals, snacks and more. The new Love’s Travel Stop, located at 188 N. 30 Road opened for business this morning. The new travel stop adds approximately 50 jobs to Otoe County.

“We look forward to providing the ‘Clean Places, Friendly Faces’ Love’s is known for to Syracuse residents,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “Syracuse is a great community that will provide us with an excellent base of employees. With its location along two state highways, we’re in a good position to serve the community, as well as professional drivers traveling to and from Omaha and Lincoln.”

The new store is open 24/7 and offers gourmet coffee, fresh fruit, gift items, a Hardee’s restaurant, eight fuel pumps and more. The 11,000 sq. ft. travel stop also provides services for professional truck drivers. The Syracuse location offers 68 truck-parking spaces, five showers, five diesel fuel pumps and other driver services.

Love’s will celebrate the opening by donating $2,000 to the Syracuse Public Library. The donation will be presented at a ribbon cutting to be held later this month.