Love’s Travel Stop adds 50 jobs to Otoe County - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Love’s Travel Stop adds 50 jobs to Otoe County

Love’s Travel Stop adds 50 jobs to Otoe County

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Residents in Syracuse have a new place to purchase fuel, meals, snacks and more. The new Love’s Travel Stop, located at 188 N. 30 Road opened for business this morning. The new travel stop adds approximately 50 jobs to Otoe County.

“We look forward to providing the ‘Clean Places, Friendly Faces’ Love’s is known for to Syracuse residents,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “Syracuse is a great community that will provide us with an excellent base of employees. With its location along two state highways, we’re in a good position to serve the community, as well as professional drivers traveling to and from Omaha and Lincoln.”

The new store is open 24/7 and offers gourmet coffee, fresh fruit, gift items, a Hardee’s restaurant, eight fuel pumps and more. The 11,000 sq. ft. travel stop also provides services for professional truck drivers. The Syracuse location offers 68 truck-parking spaces, five showers, five diesel fuel pumps and other driver services.

Love’s will celebrate the opening by donating $2,000 to the Syracuse Public Library. The donation will be presented at a ribbon cutting to be held later this month.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Drive-by shooting near 17th and Knox

    Drive-by shooting near 17th and Knox

    There was a scary drive-by shooting in Lincoln Saturday morning. 

    More >>

    There was a scary drive-by shooting in Lincoln Saturday morning. 

    More >>

  • Man arrested after assaulting LPD officer

    Man arrested after assaulting LPD officer

    A Lincoln Police officer was assaulted while trying to arrest a shoplifter at the Kwik Shop near 44th and Cornhusker around 10:30 Saturday night. 

    More >>

    A Lincoln Police officer was assaulted while trying to arrest a shoplifter at the Kwik Shop near 44th and Cornhusker around 10:30 Saturday night. 

    More >>

  • Supporters were ardent at City Council Monday

    What does the future hold for Abbott Sports Complex?

    What does the future hold for Abbott Sports Complex?

    The Abbott Sports Complex has been a part of the north Lincoln community since 1994, but it's up for sale and its future might not be sports. Passionate testimony from those in support of keeping the Abbott Sports Complex open was heard at City Council Monday. Pat Thomas, a board member of the Lincoln Sports Foundation, said, "He's going to get rid of it as soon as he can along with the rest of it!" Fellow support, Jim Boivaird, who coaches at the facility, says, "Th...

    More >>

    The Abbott Sports Complex has been a part of the north Lincoln community since 1994, but it's up for sale and its future might not be sports. Passionate testimony from those in support of keeping the Abbott Sports Complex open was heard at City Council Monday. Pat Thomas, a board member of the Lincoln Sports Foundation, said, "He's going to get rid of it as soon as he can along with the rest of it!" Fellow support, Jim Boivaird, who coaches at the facility, says, "Th...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.