Arby's to sell venison sandwiches in Nebraska next week - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Arby's to sell venison sandwiches in Nebraska next week

Arby's to sell venison sandwiches in Nebraska next week

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

Fans of venison in Nebraska can go from the end of deer hunting season this weekend to sandwich hunting season next week.

Arby's says it will sell its venison sandwiches at two Nebraska stores next week because people in the state clamored for the creation after an initial offering elsewhere last fall.

Arby's says the venison steak sandwiches will be offered at a restaurant in Lincoln near 55 and O streets starting on Wednesday, and a day later, an Omaha restaurant near 136th Street and Maple Road will start selling the item.

The restaurant chain says Nebraskans called, e-mailed and spoke out online most about wanting venison sandwiches after they were briefly sold at 17 stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Georgia during the fall.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Drive-by shooting near 17th and Knox

    Drive-by shooting near 17th and Knox

    There was a scary drive-by shooting in Lincoln Saturday morning. 

    More >>

    There was a scary drive-by shooting in Lincoln Saturday morning. 

    More >>

  • Man arrested after assaulting LPD officer

    Man arrested after assaulting LPD officer

    A Lincoln Police officer was assaulted while trying to arrest a shoplifter at the Kwik Shop near 44th and Cornhusker around 10:30 Saturday night. 

    More >>

    A Lincoln Police officer was assaulted while trying to arrest a shoplifter at the Kwik Shop near 44th and Cornhusker around 10:30 Saturday night. 

    More >>

  • Supporters were ardent at City Council Monday

    What does the future hold for Abbott Sports Complex?

    What does the future hold for Abbott Sports Complex?

    The Abbott Sports Complex has been a part of the north Lincoln community since 1994, but it's up for sale and its future might not be sports. Passionate testimony from those in support of keeping the Abbott Sports Complex open was heard at City Council Monday. Pat Thomas, a board member of the Lincoln Sports Foundation, said, "He's going to get rid of it as soon as he can along with the rest of it!" Fellow support, Jim Boivaird, who coaches at the facility, says, "Th...

    More >>

    The Abbott Sports Complex has been a part of the north Lincoln community since 1994, but it's up for sale and its future might not be sports. Passionate testimony from those in support of keeping the Abbott Sports Complex open was heard at City Council Monday. Pat Thomas, a board member of the Lincoln Sports Foundation, said, "He's going to get rid of it as soon as he can along with the rest of it!" Fellow support, Jim Boivaird, who coaches at the facility, says, "Th...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.