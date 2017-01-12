Arby's to sell venison sandwiches in Nebraska next week

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

Fans of venison in Nebraska can go from the end of deer hunting season this weekend to sandwich hunting season next week.

Arby's says it will sell its venison sandwiches at two Nebraska stores next week because people in the state clamored for the creation after an initial offering elsewhere last fall.

Arby's says the venison steak sandwiches will be offered at a restaurant in Lincoln near 55 and O streets starting on Wednesday, and a day later, an Omaha restaurant near 136th Street and Maple Road will start selling the item.

The restaurant chain says Nebraskans called, e-mailed and spoke out online most about wanting venison sandwiches after they were briefly sold at 17 stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Georgia during the fall.