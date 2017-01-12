News Reporter/MMJ - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

News Reporter/MMJ

Channel 8 KLKN-TV, Lincoln’s Own ABC is seeking a News Reporter/MMJ.  This individual must possess strong writing and interviewing skills.  Team player needed with the ability to generate strong live shots and compelling story ideas.  Must be able to write, shoot, and edit creative stories on tight deadlines.  Prior experience is preferred but not required.  Please send your resume and reel to KLKN-TV, Attn.: BM, 3240 So. 10th St., Lincoln, NE 68502, apply in person between 9-5, or email to rksionzek@klkntv.com.

Please denote how you became aware of this position in your response.

Equal Opportunity Employer - all qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Drive-by shooting near 17th and Knox

    Drive-by shooting near 17th and Knox

    There was a scary drive-by shooting in Lincoln Saturday morning. 

    More >>

    There was a scary drive-by shooting in Lincoln Saturday morning. 

    More >>

  • Man arrested after assaulting LPD officer

    Man arrested after assaulting LPD officer

    A Lincoln Police officer was assaulted while trying to arrest a shoplifter at the Kwik Shop near 44th and Cornhusker around 10:30 Saturday night. 

    More >>

    A Lincoln Police officer was assaulted while trying to arrest a shoplifter at the Kwik Shop near 44th and Cornhusker around 10:30 Saturday night. 

    More >>

  • Supporters were ardent at City Council Monday

    What does the future hold for Abbott Sports Complex?

    What does the future hold for Abbott Sports Complex?

    The Abbott Sports Complex has been a part of the north Lincoln community since 1994, but it's up for sale and its future might not be sports. Passionate testimony from those in support of keeping the Abbott Sports Complex open was heard at City Council Monday. Pat Thomas, a board member of the Lincoln Sports Foundation, said, "He's going to get rid of it as soon as he can along with the rest of it!" Fellow support, Jim Boivaird, who coaches at the facility, says, "Th...

    More >>

    The Abbott Sports Complex has been a part of the north Lincoln community since 1994, but it's up for sale and its future might not be sports. Passionate testimony from those in support of keeping the Abbott Sports Complex open was heard at City Council Monday. Pat Thomas, a board member of the Lincoln Sports Foundation, said, "He's going to get rid of it as soon as he can along with the rest of it!" Fellow support, Jim Boivaird, who coaches at the facility, says, "Th...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.