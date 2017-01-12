Governor Ricketts gives State of the State Address

Posted by: Marlenia Thornton

Governor Pete Ricketts gave his plan to overcome some challenges facing Nebraska in his “State of the State” address.

He spoke to hundreds inside the capitol Thursday.

Nebraska is looking at a nearly $900 million dollar budget shortfall.

Ricketts said the state must control spending to balance it

He believes the answer to this problem is not raising taxes

"Our high tax rate hampers our ability to grow our economy over the longtime. It discourages investments and chases away good people,” Governor Pete Ricketts said.

Ricketts said he doesn't plan to cut funding in key areas like K-12 education and corrections.

He hopes to tackle the revenue gap and offer income and property tax relief.

One of those ways, a bill changing the way agricultural land value is assessed.

Some senators said they think overall it's a good plan, but they're unsure about the execution.

"I’m excited to see that he wants to control spending. The devil is in the detail. We'll have to see how and he wants to do,” State Senator Burke Harr of Omaha said.

"A plan is good thing to have, but it's a point which to deviate. There are issues with the plan that I am not convinced are going to plan the way we've told they might,” State Senator Bob Krist of Omaha said.

Some senators expressed concern about dipping into the rainy day state cash fund for the second biennium.

The governor said this task won't be easy, but he and the unicameral are confident the budget can be balanced.

"Many times we're short revenue personally, so we have to cut back on our own personal budget. That's what lot of we're trying to do here,” Appropriations Committee Chair Sen. John Stinner said.

The budget is still in the works in the legislature.

The governor hopes lawmakers will take it up at the beginning of next month.