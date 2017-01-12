Nebraska Senators respond to Obamacare repeal

Posted By: Sarah Fili

In a late night vote Wednesday the republican controlled United States senate started the process to repeal Obamacare.

"My focus moving forward is delivering the compassionate, hassle-free, personalized health care Nebraskans deserve. As we work toward this goal, there will be a stable transition period that protects families while congress replaces this law in the right way, and for the right reasons,” Senator Deb Fischer said.

Fischer said in an interview over the phone that there are some aspects of the law she would like to consider keeping.

“We are not going to rip the rug out from under families there will be a transition period,” she said.

"The preexisting conditions, being able to keep you child on till they're twenty six, we're looking at health savings plans carrying health insurance across state lines, but I think the main thing is that the people can have affordable healthcare."

Senator Ben Sasse also responded to the planned repeal.

"Obamacare broke its promises of lower costs and more choices,” Sasse said. "Today Republicans are making good on our promise to repeal and replace this mess with solutions that put Nebraska families first.”

During the vote, Senator Bernie Sanders challenged republicans saying they need to have a hard plan in place before they repeal the affordable healthcare act.