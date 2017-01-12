Lincoln to participate in nation-wide data initiative

Posted By: Brent BonFleur

City leaders are going to be using data to help create a better Lincoln.

It's part of a nation-wide initiative, called What Works Cities, to make cities more efficient and increase government transparency.

Lincoln is one of 55 cities currently participating in the program.

As a participant, the city will receive free technical assistance from world-class experts in two areas.

The first part focuses on improving performance management - in other words, how effective city programs and services are.

City officials say analyzing data can help improve performance in everything from emergency response times to restaurant inspections.

"For instance, the things the police do in terms of maintaining a low crime rate is a really important piece of data that we should pay some attention to - because that matters to people in their day-to-day lives," said Rick Hoppe, Chief of Staff to Mayor Chris Beutler.

The other area the program focuses on is improving transparency in the city government.

"Transparency and engaging with the community is a strong, core tenant of what government should be doing," said Eric Reese, a senior advisor on the program and at the Center For Government Excellence at John Hopkins University.

"And so Lincoln has a commitment... to engaging with citizens and making data available so that decisions are transparent."

Lincoln City Council member Leirion Gaylor Baird helped bring the program to Lincoln.

She says the more information the public has, the easier it is for them to interact with city government.

"It's really important that we build trust with the public," Gaylor Baird said.

"One of the ways we do that is by being open with our information - information that, truly, belongs to the public."

Hoppe says this program will also help improve relations inside City Hall.

"This really gives us a framework to have a discussion that is data-based, that is fact-based," he said.

"[It] allows us to deal with each other in a very positive way that we think will lead to better policy decisions."

