Winter Storm Watch issued

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Lincoln, Seward and the surrounding areas.

It will be in effect from Sunday afternoon through late Monday night.

A combination of freezing rain, snow and sleet will likely affect the area sometime Sunday into Monday.

Ice accumulations are generally expected south of Interstate 80 where there is potential for a quarter inch or more of ice accumulation.

Hazardous travel due to icy or snow-packed roads is likely.

Sidewalks and parking lots will be very slippery as well.

Damage to tree limbs and power outages are possible.

