Roads treated prior to Winter Storm

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Public Works has applied an anti-ice brine to Lincoln streets ahead of the Winter Storm that is set to hit the area Sunday.

Up to a quarter inch of ice is expected.

We'll post the latest road condition updates as they become available.

If needing to travel during this time, click here to check roads around the state

Press Release from Lincoln Public Works Department:

With the National Weather Service forecasting a possible ice storm in the days ahead, the City will apply anti-ice brine to all arterials, bus routes and school routes. Public Works crews will begin the process at midnight tonight and hope to finish by noon tomorrow. Crews will also be on standby throughout the weekend for material spreading operations.

Please stay informed on the status of winter weather operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. If you have questions, you may call the Public Works Snow Center at 402-441-7644.