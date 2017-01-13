Nebraska MBB: Huskers Travel to Michigan on Saturday

Posted By: Sports
GAME 17: AT MICHIGAN
Date: Saturday, Jan. 14
Time: 1 p.m. (CT)
Arena: Crisler Center
Location: Ann Arbor, Mich.
NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS
2016-17 Record: 9-7, 3-1 Big Ten
Head coach: Tim Miles
Record at Nebraska: 72-74 (5th year)
Career Record: 355-294 (22nd year)
MICHIGAN WOLVERINES
2016-17 Record: 11-6, 1-3 Big Ten
Head coach: John Beilein
Record at Michigan: 200-129 (10th year)
Career Record: 751-447 (39th year)
BROADCAST INFO
Television: BTN
Online: BTN2Go and on BTN.com
Play-by-play: Wayne Randazzo
Expert Analysis: Stephen Bardo
Radio: IMG Husker Sports Radio Network, including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington.
Play-by-play: Kent Pavelka
Expert Analysis: Matt Davison
Also available online at Huskers.com, on the Huskers App and on TuneIn Radio and the TuneIn Radio App.
Huskers Travel to Michigan on Saturday
The Nebraska men's basketball team looks to remain perfect on the road in the Big Ten, as the Huskers travel to Michigan Saturday afternoon. Tipoff at Crisler Center is set for 1 p.m. (CT) and the game between the Huskers and Wolverines will be carried nationally on BTN with Wayne Randazzo and Stephen Bardo on the call. The game will also be available online on both BTN2Go and BTN.com.
Fans can listen to Saturday's game and all of the action throughout the 2016-17 season on the Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Matt Davison on the call, including on Huskers.com and the Huskers app. The broadcast starts 60 minutes before tipoff and a complete list of HSN affiliates is on page 5 of the release.
The Huskers (9-7, 3-1 Big Ten) have been off since a 74-66 loss to Northwestern last Sunday. Tai Webster's 17 points and six rebounds led three Huskers in double figures, but Northwestern shot 51 percent from the field, including 11-of-24 from 3-point range, to snap the Huskers' four-game win streak.
Sophomore forward Michael Jacobson continued his strong early play in Big Ten season, as he recorded his second double-double of the year with 12 points and 10 boards in Sunday's loss. Jacobson, who is averaging 8.3 points and a team-best 10.3 rebounds per game in conference action, will be counted on more with the injury to Ed Morrow Jr., as Morrow will miss Saturday's game because of a foot injury.
While the Husker frontcourt will be short-handed, Nebraska will rely on its backcourt, as both Tai Webster (17.7 ppg) and Glynn Watson Jr. (14.6 ppg) are both among the Big Ten scoring leaders entering this weekend's games. Webster has been in double figures in all 16 games for Nebraska, while Watson has six 20-point games, including a career-high 34 point effort against Iowa on Jan. 5.
If the Huskers can earn their first-ever win in Ann Arbor, it would mark the first time since 1975-76 that NU won its first three conference road games.
Michigan (11-6, 1-3 Big Ten) looks to snap a two-game losing streak and is coming off an 85-69 loss at Illinois on Wednesday. In that game, Michigan shot 53 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range, but ran into an Illinois squad which shot 64 percent and put six players into double figures.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
.833 - The Huskers are 5-1 in games decided by five points or less this season. The only loss came at Clemson when the Huskers had two shots to win or tie in the final minute.
2 - Nebraska has won its first three conference road games twice since joining the Big Six Conference back in 1928-29. The Huskers won their first four conference road games in 1975-76 and also in 1965-66.
8 - Nebraska is 8-2 when hitting at least six 3-pointers and 1-5 when being held to five 3-pointers or less. The only losses came to now-No. 4 UCLA and Northwestern.
10.3 - Rebounds per game in Big Ten play for Michael Jacobson. He has had 9 or more caroms in each of NU's four conference games and is third in Big Ten games only.
11.0 - Nebraska's steals per game in Big Ten play which leads the conference. NU is the only Big Ten team averaging 10+ steals per game in Big Ten play.
17 - Consecutive games in double figures for Tai Webster, dating back to last year's Big Ten Tournament. Prior to this season, his longest streak was four games.
78.3 - Nebraska is second in Big Ten games in scoring offense in B1G play at 78.3 points per game.
SCOUTING MICHIGAN
Under Coach John Beilein, Michigan comes into Saturday's game with an 11-6 record, including a 1-3 Big Ten mark. Michigan went 10-3 in non-conference play, including wins over Marquette, SMU and Texas, while losing at South Carolina, Virginia Tech and at UCLA. Michigan, which averages 74.4 ppg, has been tough at home, going 9-2 at the Crisler Center this year. Michigan has gotten off to a slow start, going 1-3 in Big Ten play and looks to break a two-game losing streak.
One of the most balanced teams in the Big Ten, Michigan's lineup features four double-figure scorers and two others who average at least eight points per game. Seniors Zak Irvin and Derrick Walton Jr. lead the Michigan attack, as they combined for over 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists per game. The Wolverines are also tough from 3-point range, shooting 38 percent as a team. Moritz Wagner and DJ Wilson both shoot over 40 percent from long range and combine for 10 boards per contest.
SERIES HISTORY
Saturday’s meeting is the 15th between the Huskers and Wolverines and the first of two meetings this season. Michigan leads the all-time series, 11-2, in a series that dates back to 1949, although the Wolverines’ win over the Huskers in the 1992 Rainbow Classic was later vacated. Nebraska looks to snap an eight-game losing streak to the Wolverines.
Michigan has won all six conference meetings with the Huskers and is the only Big Ten team NU has not beaten since joining the conference prior to the 2011-12 season. One of Nebraska’s two wins in the series was a 74-73 win over No. 1 Michigan at the NU Coliseum on Dec. 12, 1964. In that game, Fred Hare’s buzzer beater knocked off the Cazzie Russell-led Wolverines. That win is one of three wins over No. 1 ranked teams in Nebraska’s history.
LAST MEETING VS. MICHIGAN
Andrew White III and Glynn Watson Jr. led four Huskers in double figures with 15 points apiece, but Nebraska’s second-half rally fell short, as the Huskers fell to Michigan 81-68 on Jan. 23.
White scored 13 points in the second half to total 15 for the game, while Watson also contributed 15 points for the Huskers (12-9, 4-4 Big Ten). Tai Webster pitched in 12 points, five rebounds and five steals, and Shavon Shields added 11 points. Ed Morrow Jr. led the Huskers on the glass with six rebounds.
Michigan opened the second half on a 16-3 run and led by 18 with 13:30 left, only to see the Huskers claw back. Watson and White led NU on a 10-0 spurt over the next two minutes, combining for eight straight points before a putback from Morrow made it 54-46 with 11:29 left.
Nebraska, which forced 14 Michigan turnovers, kept clawing back, as 3-pointers from Webster and Shields made it a six-point game. Michigan, which shot 68 percent in the second half, led 66-59 before Webster took over on the defensive end. The junior recorded steals on consecutive possessions, the last pulling Nebraska within 66-64 with 3:11 left.
From there, Michigan’s poise took over, as the Wolverines went 10-of-10 from the line, as the visitors outscored NU 15-4 to close out the win.
LAST TIME OUT
Despite strong performances from Michael Jacobson and Evan Taylor, Nebraska suffered its first Big Ten loss of the season and saw its four-game win streak snapped with a 74-66 loss to Northwestern Sunday afternoon.
Jacobson posted second double-double of the year with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Taylor scored a season-high 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting to join Tai Webster in double figures for Nebraska (9-7, 3-1 Big Ten).
Nebraska led by as many as seven and built a 46-40 lead after a Jacobson jumper with 14:46 left before the Wildcats made a surge. Northwestern used a 16-4 run to seize the momentum and quiet the sellout crowd of 15,053. The Wildcats hit four straight 3-pointers, the last by Vic Law which gave the visitors a 56-50 lead with just under 10 minutes remaining.
Nebraska cut the deficit to 56-54 after a pair of Webster free throws with 7:50 left, but the Wildcats would answer, getting two straight buckets from Dererk Pardon to push the lead back to six.
Nebraska would hang around and was within 68-63 after a Webster 3-pointer with 1:25 left, but would get no closer, as Bryan McIntosh hit a tough up-and-under basket before the visitors closed the game by hitting its final four free throws.
In all, the Wildcats (13-4, 2-2 Big Ten) shot 51 percent, including 11-of-24 from 3-point range while also going 13-of-14 from the line. Scottie Lindsey led four Northwestern players in double figures with 19 points, while Law added 15 points, including 5-of-6 from 3-point range.
Tai Webster had 17 points and six rebounds for the Huskers, whose 3-0 start in Big Ten play was its best in 41 seasons.
WORTH NOTING
YOUTH IS SERVED
With seven freshmen and sophomores in the Huskers' nine-man rotation, it is not surprising that most of the scoring and minutes have come from the underclassmen. Through the first 16 games, 67 percent of NU's minutes and 66 percent of NU's points have come from the freshmen and sophomore classes.
TAI'S TAKING OVER
Last season, Tai Webster was one of the most improved players in the Big Ten, and the 6-foot-4 guard has taken another leap as a senior. Webster comes into the weekend averaging 17.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
As a junior, Webster put together one of the largest one-season scoring jumps by a Husker in recent years during the 2015-16 season. He improved his scoring average from 3.9 ppg to 10.1 ppg from his sophomore to junior campaigns, marking the largest one-season jump by a Husker in nine seasons. Webster reached double figures 16 times in 2015-16 after accomplishing the feat just seven times in his first two seasons and closed the year by averaging 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game at the Big Ten Tournament.
WATSON IS POINT OF IT ALL
Glynn Watson Jr. has continued his emergence as one of the best young guards in the Big Ten. The 6-foot sophomore enters the Michigan game averaging 14.6 points, 2.9 assists and a Big Ten-best 2.1 steals per game. Watson comes from a basketball family, as his older brother Demetri McCamey was a first-team All-Big Ten performer at Illinois, but has quickly made his own name at Nebraska.
As a freshman, Watson played in all 34 games and made 16 starts for the Huskers. He averaged 8.6 points per game and was in double figures 15 times.
THIEVERY IS ELEMENTARY FOR WATSON
Watson has been a defensive terror for the Huskers, pacing the Big Ten with 2.1 steals per game entering Saturday's game at Michigan.
TAKING ON A CHALLENGING SCHEDULE
Nebraska has faced a daunting 2016-17 non-conference schedule. The Huskers are 9-7 on the season and have played the fourth-toughest schedule in the country according to the NCAA's RPI as of Jan. 11.
HUSKERS LOOK FOR OFFENSIVE CONSISTENCY
While replacing their top two scorers who combined for nearly 33 points per game last year, there has been some growing pains at times for the youthful Husker attack, which has only one senior and one junior among its top-nine players. The Huskers are currently averaging 71.1 points per game.
