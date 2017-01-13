Royals agree to one-year deal with Eric Hosmer

Posted By: Sports
sports@klkntv.com
Courtesy: Kansas City Royals
The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have agreed to a one-year deal with Eric Hosmer, avoiding arbitration. Consistent with club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Hosmer, 27, set career highs in 2016 with 25 home runs and 104 RBI and was named the All-Star Game MVP.
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.