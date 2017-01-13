Police: Omaha's first 2017 homicide victim killed by truck

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Police have disclosed that Omaha's first homicide victim of 2017 was killed when he was intentionally run over by a pickup.

Police said Thursday that investigators are searching for a white Ford pickup caught on surveillance video outside the convenience store where 40-year-old Seth Hansen was run over and killed early Jan. 7. Hansen worked at the Speedee Mart just north of 138th Street and West Maple Road.

Police said Thursday that its not known whether Hansen knew the driver of the truck that hit him.

Authorities are asking for the public's help and are offering a $25,000 reward for any tip that leads to an arrest and conviction.