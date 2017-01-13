Nebraska woman accused of stabbing brother takes plea deal - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska woman accused of stabbing brother takes plea deal

Nebraska woman accused of stabbing brother takes plea deal

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com
       COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) - A Columbus woman accused of stabbing her brother is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.
    Online court records show 21-year-old Alicia Martinez has taken a plea deal and pleaded no contest to attempted assault. Prosecutors dropped a charge of attempted murder and weapons, drugs and traffic charges in exchange for her plea.
    The court records say prosecutors will recommend Martinez be sentenced to no more than 364 days in jail. The records also say the judge is not bound by the recommendation.
    Court documents say Rogelio Barrios told officers that when he awoke in his bedroom during the stabbing July 11, he found his sister standing by his bed, holding an 8-inch boning knife. The documents say he was stabbed six times, suffering wounds in his chest, arms and a hand.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Craigslist house rental scam

    Craigslist house rental scam

    A couple thought they found a dream house on Craigslist, instead it turned into a nightmare of a situation. Joe Brown and his fiance were hoping to move into a new home on July 15th, instead they've been stuck at the Travelodge on West Adams since July 14th, after being scammed out of nearly $1,000. Brown said, "Nice house, you know, we went and looked at it. Didn't get a chance to see the inside of it, you know we walked around and everything. And it was perfect. You know, it ...More >>
    A couple thought they found a dream house on Craigslist, instead it turned into a nightmare of a situation. Joe Brown and his fiance were hoping to move into a new home on July 15th, instead they've been stuck at the Travelodge on West Adams since July 14th, after being scammed out of nearly $1,000. Brown said, "Nice house, you know, we went and looked at it. Didn't get a chance to see the inside of it, you know we walked around and everything. And it was perfect. You know, it ...More >>

  • Neighbors step in to stop burglary

    Neighbors step in to stop burglary

    It happened near 10th and Superior Streets Monday afternoon..  

    More >>

    It happened near 10th and Superior Streets Monday afternoon..  

    More >>

  • Coyotes roaming Holmes Lake area

    Coyotes roaming Holmes Lake area

    Coyotes roaming Holmes Lake area

    Coyotes have been spotted in southeast Lincoln.

    More >>

    Coyotes have been spotted in southeast Lincoln.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.