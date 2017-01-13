Woman dies after rollover accident in southeast Nebraska - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

       VESTA, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a woman has died after a rollover accident in southeast Nebraska.
    The accident occurred sometime before 1:55 p.m. Tuesday on a county road south of Vesta. Johnson County Attorney Rick Smith says the vehicle ran off the roadway and rolled several times. Johnson County Sheriff Scott Walton suspects the woman was speeding.
    Smith says she was pronounced dead later at Johnson County Hospital in Tecumseh.
    He identified the woman as 46-year-old Cheri Speckmann, who lived in Lewiston.

