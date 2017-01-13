Ricketts visiting Nebraska cities to tout legislative agenda - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

       LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is traveling the state to tout his legislative package of tax cuts, agency mergers and relaxing certain job-licensing requirements.
        Ricketts kicked off the tour as a follow-up to his State of the State address on Thursday. He's set to visit South Sioux City's Cardinal Conference Center at 1:15 p.m. Friday.
        On Tuesday, he'll travel to the Fremont Municipal Airport at 1:30 p.m. the Columbus Airport at 2:45 p.m. and the Broken Bow Municipal Airport at 4:30 p.m.
        On Wednesday, he's scheduled to stop at McCook's airport at 8 a.m., Sidney's airport at 8:45 p.m. Mountain Time, Lexington's airport at 11:30 a.m. Kearney's airport at 1:30 p.m., Beatrice's airport at 3:15 p.m. and Nebraska City's airport at 4:30 p.m.
        All times are Central unless otherwise noted.

