Project aimed at easing Scotts Bluff County Jail crowding - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Project aimed at easing Scotts Bluff County Jail crowding

Project aimed at easing Scotts Bluff County Jail crowding

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

       GERING, Neb. (AP) _ Scotts Bluff County commissioners tentatively have approved a more than $4 million project to help alleviate overcrowding at the county jail in Gering.
        The plans discussed Thursday include a 10-bed medical unit and a relocation of the administrator offices that will provide room for eight inmate beds.         The project will be paid for with $1.1 million from the county capital improvement fund and a $3 million bond issue. The board had been considering an $11 million expansion project.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Craigslist house rental scam

    Craigslist house rental scam

    A couple thought they found a dream house on Craigslist, instead it turned into a nightmare of a situation. Joe Brown and his fiance were hoping to move into a new home on July 15th, instead they've been stuck at the Travelodge on West Adams since July 14th, after being scammed out of nearly $1,000. Brown said, "Nice house, you know, we went and looked at it. Didn't get a chance to see the inside of it, you know we walked around and everything. And it was perfect. You know, it ...More >>
    A couple thought they found a dream house on Craigslist, instead it turned into a nightmare of a situation. Joe Brown and his fiance were hoping to move into a new home on July 15th, instead they've been stuck at the Travelodge on West Adams since July 14th, after being scammed out of nearly $1,000. Brown said, "Nice house, you know, we went and looked at it. Didn't get a chance to see the inside of it, you know we walked around and everything. And it was perfect. You know, it ...More >>

  • Neighbors step in to stop burglary

    Neighbors step in to stop burglary

    It happened near 10th and Superior Streets Monday afternoon..  

    More >>

    It happened near 10th and Superior Streets Monday afternoon..  

    More >>

  • Coyotes roaming Holmes Lake area

    Coyotes roaming Holmes Lake area

    Coyotes roaming Holmes Lake area

    Coyotes have been spotted in southeast Lincoln.

    More >>

    Coyotes have been spotted in southeast Lincoln.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.