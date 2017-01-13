What to do if winter weather knocks out your power

Posted By: KLKN Newsroom

Severe winter weather can sometimes lead to a power outage, but if an outage does occur Lincoln Electric System customers have resources available to help crews get the power restored faster, said Dan Pudenz, LES vice president of Energy Delivery.

"Customers can expect an all-out effort from LES to restore any power outages," said Pudenz. "First and foremost, we address potentially life-threatening situations and restoring power to hospitals, fire stations and other critical community services."

Pudenz recommends that when an outage occurs customers call the LES PowerLine toll-free at 1-888-365-2412, even if you know your neighbors have already called, or report online at LES.com/report.

The PowerLine service is available 24/7 and can process 1,600 simultaneous calls per minute. The automated system recognizes a registered telephone number and matches that to the customer’s corresponding address listed in the database.

LES urges customers to register their phone numbers with LES’ PowerLine or update their information at LES.com/report-outage and click on "Update."

To track outages, use the outage map available on LES.com.