Man found guilty of Joshua Hartwig murder

Posted By: Sarah Fili

Thirty-four-year-old Anthony Wells was found guilty of murder by the Lancaster County Court Friday. Court records show he shot and killed 25 year old Special Olympian Joshua Hartwig nearly a year ago.

Records show Wells shot Hartwig in the doorway of his father's apartment near 18th and Cornhusker in Lincoln.

Wells was charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and unlawful discharge of a firearm. He was found guilty on all counts, via court records.

Wells will be sentenced March 28th.