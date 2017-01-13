Man found guilty of Joshua Hartwig murder - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man found guilty of Joshua Hartwig murder

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Sarah Fili

sfili@klkntv.com

Thirty-four-year-old Anthony Wells was found guilty of murder by the Lancaster County Court Friday. Court records show he shot and killed 25 year old Special Olympian Joshua Hartwig nearly a year ago.

Records show Wells shot Hartwig in the doorway of his father's apartment near 18th and Cornhusker in Lincoln.

Wells was charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and unlawful discharge of a firearm. He was found guilty on all counts, via court records.

Wells will be sentenced March 28th. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Craigslist house rental scam

    Craigslist house rental scam

    A couple thought they found a dream house on Craigslist, instead it turned into a nightmare of a situation. Joe Brown and his fiance were hoping to move into a new home on July 15th, instead they've been stuck at the Travelodge on West Adams since July 14th, after being scammed out of nearly $1,000. Brown said, "Nice house, you know, we went and looked at it. Didn't get a chance to see the inside of it, you know we walked around and everything. And it was perfect. You know, it ...More >>
    A couple thought they found a dream house on Craigslist, instead it turned into a nightmare of a situation. Joe Brown and his fiance were hoping to move into a new home on July 15th, instead they've been stuck at the Travelodge on West Adams since July 14th, after being scammed out of nearly $1,000. Brown said, "Nice house, you know, we went and looked at it. Didn't get a chance to see the inside of it, you know we walked around and everything. And it was perfect. You know, it ...More >>

  • Neighbors step in to stop burglary

    Neighbors step in to stop burglary

    It happened near 10th and Superior Streets Monday afternoon..  

    More >>

    It happened near 10th and Superior Streets Monday afternoon..  

    More >>

  • Coyotes roaming Holmes Lake area

    Coyotes roaming Holmes Lake area

    Coyotes roaming Holmes Lake area

    Coyotes have been spotted in southeast Lincoln.

    More >>

    Coyotes have been spotted in southeast Lincoln.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.