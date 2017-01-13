Car stolen near 48th and Clair Streets

Lincoln police need your help finding a stolen car.

LPD says the 2008 blue Dodge Avenger was stolen just after midnight Friday.

A woman left her car running and came back to someone demanding her belongings.

The suspect drove off with her car when she refused, according to LPD.

The license plate number is UCH534. Contact the Lincoln Police Department with any information (402) 441-7204.