UNO student athlete dead after hit and run

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

UPDATE: A woman hit and killed by a car in Waverly Friday night was a Track and Field athlete and freshman at the University of Nebraska - Omaha.

Merzedes Hart was struck by a vehicle near the Shakers Gentleman's Club at around 10:30 Friday night.

UNO's Athletic Department has released the following statements regarding the loss of Hart:

"This morning, we were deeply saddened to learn that freshman Merzedes Hart, a member of the Maverick track and field team, was killed last night by an apparent hit and run driver. UNO Athletics is currently working with campus counseling services to ensure that Merzedes’ teammates, coaches, and classmates have the resources they need. Our thoughts are with Merzedes' family, friends and teammates during this difficult time."

-Trev Alberts, Vice Chancellor of Athletics



"Merzedes’ death is heartbreaking. Our track and field team is smaller than most Division I teams, and we consider ourselves a family. Losing one of our own is incredibly painful, and we will all miss Merzedes dearly. We are all grateful for the time we had to get to know Merzedes as the bright and driven student-athlete that she was. As we mourn her loss, we ask you to please keep her family, teammates, and all who knew and loved her in your thoughts."

-Chris Richardson, Track & Field Head Coach

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened Friday night around 10:30 on Hwy 6 just west of N 120th.

Deputies say a vehicle hit a pedestrian, 19-year-old Merzedes Hart of Council Bluffs, Iowa. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, the vehicle left the scene, but the driver has since been located. No arrests or citations have been made at this time.

