Ice storm warning issues for Lincoln

The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning, beginning noon Sunday, January 15 to 3 a.m. Tuesday, January 17. Light freezing rain and sleet is predicted for midday Sunday, with rain increasing in intensity overnight into Monday morning. Some areas may also see light snow. Ice accumulations of one-quarter inch or more are possible.

Public Works reminds residents that residential streets will likely remain slick for some time and citizens should exercise caution if they must drive. Public Works understands the challenges that all citizens experience during winter weather events and greatly appreciates everyone’s patience.

The city provides different levels of service for the various classifications of streets. During winter weather events, the City's primary focus is to service the high priority streets: emergency snow routes, other arterial streets and bus and school routes. We encourage citizens to refer to the city’s snow operations map at snow.lincoln.ne.gov to locate treated streets and plan travel routes in advance.

After the high priority streets have been adequately serviced, our city resources may be directed to respond to service requests in the residential areas. The city does not de-ice residential streets, but it is sometimes possible to improve driving conditions with sand in those areas. If you would like to request this or some other service, visit snow.lincoln.ne.gov and select "ACTION Center Service Request" in the lower right-hand column.

The City reminds drivers who may encounter traffic signals rendered inoperable by an ice storm to treat those intersections as four-way stops. In the event of a power outage, the Lincoln Water System has back-up power systems in place to avoid service interruptions.

Lincoln residents are asked to use the Lincoln Police Department non-emergency phone number, 402-441-6000, to report fallen trees and limbs blocking streets. If branches are down on sidewalks or in the public right of way between the sidewalk and the curb, residents are asked to contact Community Forestry at 402-441-7847 (press “0") or forestry@lincoln.ne.gov.

Please stay informed on the status of snow operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. If you have questions, you may call the Public Works Snow Center at 402-441-7644. For more information about Lincoln City Libraries, visit lincolnlibraries.org.