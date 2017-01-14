Nebraska postgame notes vs. Michigan

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

*-Nebraska’s field goal percentage (.562) and 3-point percentage (.500) was its second-highest total of the season.

*-Tai Webster finished with career-highs in both points (28) and rebounds (nine). His previous high in points was 23 set three other times. Webster finished in double figures for the 18th straight game dating back to last season

*-Today marked the fifth time this season Nebraska had multiple 20-point scorers, but the first time NU lost this season in those five contests.

*-Glynn Watson has scored 20 or more points in three of the Huskers’ five Big Ten contests.

*-Michigan’s 91 is the high by a Husker opponent this season (Iowa 90)

*-Michigan shot .540, the second-highest total against NU this season. Michigan’s .500 from 3-point range was a season high against the Huskers.

*- Isaiah Roby made his first career start, replacing Ed Morrow Jr. (foot) in the Husker lineup. It is the first time since Big Ten play started that NU has adjusted its starting lineup. Roby finished with seven points and three rebounds in 29 minutes.

