Huskers head into final day of Mid-Winter Invitational as top seed

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Jonesboro, Ark. – The third-ranked Nebraska bowling team went 3-2 in five traditional team matches Saturday, and are first overall with a pinfall total of 9,826 heading into the final day of competition at the Mid-Winter Invitational at Hijinx Family Entertainment Center in Jonesboro, Ark.The Cornhuskers are the top seed in Sunday’s bracket-play tournament championship, and will take on fourth-ranked McKendree for an automatic spot in the final. NU faced ranked teams in each of their five matches Sunday, including four top-10 teams.McKendree is second overall with a pinfall of 9,749. Top-ranked Arkansas State (9,677) is third and No. 5 Stephen F. Austin (9,500) is fourth.The Huskers began the day with a 982-905 loss to McKendree, but responded with scores of over 1,000 in their next two games. NU took down No. 6 Vanderbilt by a score of 1,032-988 and No. 5 Stephen F. Austin by a score of 1,005-962.The Big Red dropped an 836-835 decision to No. 24 Valparaiso, but responded with their highest score of the day in a 1,092-865 win over No. 9 Monmouth.Meghan Straub led the way for the Huskers with an average of 210, good for second overall. Julia Bond, who was named United States Amateur Bowling Champion last weekend, continued her sizzling play with an average of 209.6, good for third overall. Raquel Orozco bowled Nebraska’s high game of the day, posting a 247 in the final match.Nebraska’s match against McKendree in the opening round of Sunday’s best-of-seven Baker format tournament championship begins at 8:30 a.m. The winner of the NU-McKendree match moves on to the final, while the loser will take on the winner of the Arkansas State-Stephen F. Austin match for the other spot in the final.

Mid-Winter Invitational Overall Standings (Pinfall)