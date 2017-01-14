Strong early season performances highlight Holiday Inn Invitational

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

LINCOLN, Neb. - The Nebraska track and field team picked up 12 more event titles on day two of the Holiday Inn Invitational, finishing the weekend with 15 victories before 1,582 in attendance at the Bob Devaney Sports Center Indoor Track on Saturday afternoon.

Although the Huskers won 12 events on Saturday, the top individual performance of the day went to a runner-up. Freshman Isaiah Griffith placed second in the triple jump with a personal-best mark of 51-8 1/2 (15.76m), which was just one centimeter shy of NU's all-time top-10 indoor chart. Griffith's mark is the top mark in the Big Ten this young season and ranks third in Division I. He was beaten only by 2016 Division II national champion Michael Sandle of Minnesota State.

Steven Cahoy began his senior season on a strong note, winning the men's pole vault with a clearance of 17-5 (5.31m), which marks the best start to an indoor season in his Husker career and his best clearance since May of 2015. His jump currently ranks first in the Big Ten and sixth in the nation. Freshman Andy Jacobs won the women's pole vault title in her first collegiate meet, clearing 12-6 (3.81m) on her first attempt. Karyle Cygan was second.

Andy Neal captured the men's 60-meter hurdles title with a time of 8.16 in the final, highlighting six titles that went to Nebraska men's sprinters on the day. Neal also set a personal best of 8.07 in the preliminary round. He later won the 600 meters in 1:18.61, narrowly beating teammate Jake Bender, who finished in 1:18.73. Sam Bransby won the 400 meters with a time of 47.96, edging teammate Jake Nelson, who ran 48.17 to finish second. Drew Wiseman won the 200 meters in 22.07, beating Nelson by five-hundredths of a second.

Bransby, Neal and Bender combined with Moujtaba Mohammed to win the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:13.00.

Toni Tupper earned the title in the shot put with an indoor-best throw of 50-6 3/4 (15.41m) on her third attempt. Her mark put her second in the Big Ten early in the season. Nick Coghill won the men's shot put title with a new personal best of 55-4 1/4 (16.87m).

The Huskers also swept the high jumps, as Landon Bartel took home the men's title by clearing 6-11 (2.11m) on his second attempt. Mike McCann was just behind him at 6-9 1/2 (2.07m). Freshman Petra Luteran was the top collegian in the high jump by posting a mark of 5-8 1/2 (1.74m) to finish behind former Husker and 2016 Olympian Marusa Cernjul. Angela Mercurio was the top collegian in the triple jump at 39-8 3/4 (12.11m).

Kristen Dowell was the runner-up in the 60-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 8.62. Virginia Hill, a senior transfer competing unattached, finished second overall in the women's 400 meters with a personal-best 56.91.

The women's distance medley relay team ran 12:14.16 to finish second, while the men also finished second in 10:10.31.

The Huskers are back at the Devaney Center again next Friday and Saturday. The Huskers will compete in Nebraska Wesleyan's Prairie Wolf Invitational on Friday before hosting the Mark Colligan Memorial on Saturday.