Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Castro, Leal Claim First-Place Finishes at West Point Open

West Point, N.Y. --- The Nebraska men's gymnastics team had had a spectacular showing at the 26th Annual West Point Open Individual Event Finals on Saturday night. NU finished with 11 top-six finishes, including six top-three finishes and two first-place finishes.

Juniors Antonio Castro (vault) and Daniel Leal (parallel bars) each took first on their events, with scores of 14.05 and 14.60, respectively. Castro also placed third on pommel horse with a score of 14.40 and fifth on high bar with 13.80. On vault, Leal came in second behind Castro with 13.95.

Heath Anderson also came in the top three on his event. The sophomore claimed third place after finishing with 14.15 on still rings.

On floor, Kyle King started the night for the Huskers. The Mesquite, Texas, native posted 13.80 on the event and finished fourth. King also competed on parallel bars, finishing in eighth place with 12.40. King also advanced to the vault finals, but did not compete on the event.

Jake Bonnay competed on floor and claimed a fifth-place 13.55 for his routine. The freshman from Ontario also made the high bar finals where he finished with a score of 12.30 and finished eighth.

On pommel horse, All-American Anton Stephenson earned 13.40 for his routine, earning him the sixth-place spot. He also took fourth on parallel bars with 13.60.

Chris Stephenson notched 13.55 on still rings to finish fifth and earned 13.45 on high bars to place seventh.

All-American Austin Epperson also advanced to the finals on still rings, but did not compete.

The Huskers are back in action on Jan. 21 when they welcome defending national champion Oklahoma to the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Competition is set to begin at 6 p.m and will be live streamed at http://www.huskers.com/mediaPortal/player.dbml?&&DB_OEM_ID=100&DB_OEM_ID=100. For tickets, visit huskers.com/tickets.