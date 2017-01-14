Nebraska Prep Basketball scores 1-14-17

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Associated Press



^BOYS BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 75, Doniphan-Trumbull 58

Ansley-Litchfield 79, Stapleton 27

Auburn 43, Conestoga 38

Aurora 86, Columbus 50

Beatrice 65, South Sioux City 50

Bellevue East 60, Lincoln North Star 48

Bellevue West 65, Millard West 63

Boys Town 85, Aquinas 55

Casper Kelly Walsh, Wyo. 56, Gering 52

Centennial 53, Central City 43

Centura 55, Cozad 49

Cornerstone Christian 66, Whiting, Iowa 40

Crofton 56, Norfolk Catholic 53

Dundy County-Stratton 43, Arapahoe 40

Elkhorn 53, Omaha Gross Catholic 34

Elm Creek 61, Kenesaw 42

Hastings St. Cecilia 47, Kearney Catholic 45

Hemingford 45, Sioux County 36

Kearney 63, Millard North 42

Kimball 58, Gordon/Rushville 53

Lawrence-Nelson 57, Axtell 39

Lexington 59, Sidney 57

Lincoln Pius X 47, Ralston 24

Loomis 69, Elwood 40

McCook 59, Minden 47

Mead 45, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 38

Milford 76, Thayer Central 41

Millard South 65, Elkhorn South 59

Nebraska City Lourdes 59, Sidney, Iowa 57

Nebraska Lutheran 69, Shelby/Rising City 51

Neligh-Oakdale 62, Madison 48

Norris 50, Crete 46

O'Neill 62, Creighton 28

Ogallala 60, Valentine 46

Overton 79, Bertrand 63

Sandhills/Thedford 60, McPherson County 27

Sandy Creek 63, Superior 57, OT

Scottsbluff 62, Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 53

South Loup 84, Brady 49

Southern Valley 43, Hershey 37

Southwest 55, North Platte St. Patrick's 38

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 58, Pleasanton 35

Wahoo 72, Douglas County West 62

West Point-Beemer 56, Tekamah-Herman 18

Wilcox-Hildreth 67, Eustis-Farnam 62

Wynot 67, Emerson-Hubbard 37

Yutan 57, Fort Calhoun 22

^Goldenrod Conference Tournament=

^Play In=

Central Valley 39, St. Edward 28

Palmer 59, Elba 15

Spalding Academy 64, Nebraska Christian 30

^MUDECAS Class A Tournament=

^Consolation=

Freeman 42, Palmyra 33

Southern 49, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 40

^Third Place=

Johnson-Brock 63, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48

^MUDECAS Class B Tournament=

^Consolation=

Exeter/Milligan 61, Johnson County Central 49

Lewiston 69, Meridian 39

^Third Place=

Diller-Odell 40, Pawnee City 30

^Championship=

Sterling 48, Tri County 46

^POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Falls City vs. Elmwood-Murdock, ppd.

^GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Anselmo-Merna 55, Amherst 44

Ansley-Litchfield 60, Stapleton 12

Aquinas 72, Boys Town 29

Auburn 55, Conestoga 34

Aurora 52, Columbus 45

Axtell 61, Lawrence-Nelson 46

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 54, Mead 15

Bellevue East 50, Lincoln North Star 33

Bellevue West 59, Millard West 51

Bloomfield 58, Elkhorn Valley 54

Blue Hill 39, Franklin 24

Brady 49, South Loup 41

Cambridge 49, Maxwell 13

Casper Kelly Walsh, Wyo. 60, Gering 53

Central City 48, Centennial 25

Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 71, Scottsbluff 48

Columbus Lakeview 43, Fairbury 38

Columbus Scotus 41, Howells/Dodge 35

Cozad 39, Centura 36

Dundy County-Stratton 71, Arapahoe 18

Elkhorn South 61, Millard South 59

Elm Creek 52, Kenesaw 10

Eustis-Farnam 41, Wilcox-Hildreth 27

Fort Calhoun 60, Yutan 40

Gordon/Rushville 64, Kimball 44

Guardian Angels 68, Boone Central/Newman Grove 43

Hartington Cedar Catholic 53, Lutheran High Northeast 38

Hemingford 67, Sioux County 33

Kearney Catholic 40, Hastings St. Cecilia 35

Lincoln East 54, Omaha Burke 35

Lincoln High 56, Omaha Bryan 47

Lincoln Northeast 81, Omaha Central 44

Lincoln Pius X 47, Hastings 24

Lincoln Southeast 57, Papillion-LaVista 48

Loomis 48, Elwood 33

Louisville 93, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 9

Malcolm 62, David City 18

Milford 50, Thayer Central 38

Millard North 42, Kearney 35

Minden 54, McCook 27

Mitchell 67, Bridgeport 28

Neligh-Oakdale 44, Madison 38

Norris 70, Crete 53

North Bend Central 45, Archbishop Bergan 31

North Platte St. Patrick's 61, Southwest 27

O'Neill 54, Creighton 26

Ogallala 61, Valentine 37

Omaha Concordia 40, Omaha Duchesne Academy 33

Omaha Marian 51, North Platte 27

Omaha Northwest 81, Fremont 55

Omaha South 43, Lincoln Southwest 28

Omaha Westside 47, Norfolk 37

Overton 54, Bertrand 48

Papillion-LaVista South 68, Omaha Benson 46

Pleasanton 52, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 23

Ponca 62, Westwood, Sloan, Iowa 60

Potter-Dix 51, Hay Springs 20

Sandhills/Thedford 56, McPherson County 20

Seward 41, Waverly 25

Shelby/Rising City 49, Nebraska Lutheran 33

Sidney, Iowa 50, Nebraska City Lourdes 20

Sidney 50, Lexington 20

South Sioux City 79, Beatrice 46

Southern Valley 38, Hershey 34

St. Mary's 61, CWC 28

Superior 58, Sandy Creek 26

Wahoo 76, Douglas County West 24

Wauneta-Palisade 59, Garden County 35

West Point-Beemer 42, Tekamah-Herman 36

Wynot 51, Emerson-Hubbard 25

^Goldenrod Conference Tournament=

^Play In=

Central Valley def. Elba, forfeit

Palmer 37, St. Edward 24

^Play In=

Riverside 50, Heartland Lutheran 23

^POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Falls City vs. Elmwood-Murdock, ppd.

