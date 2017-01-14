Nebraska Prep Basketball scores 1-14-17

Posted By: Sports
Courtesy: Associated Press
^BOYS BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 75, Doniphan-Trumbull 58
Ansley-Litchfield 79, Stapleton 27
Auburn 43, Conestoga 38
Aurora 86, Columbus 50
Beatrice 65, South Sioux City 50
Bellevue East 60, Lincoln North Star 48
Bellevue West 65, Millard West 63
Boys Town 85, Aquinas 55
Casper Kelly Walsh, Wyo. 56, Gering 52
Centennial 53, Central City 43
Centura 55, Cozad 49
Cornerstone Christian 66, Whiting, Iowa 40
Crofton 56, Norfolk Catholic 53
Dundy County-Stratton 43, Arapahoe 40
Elkhorn 53, Omaha Gross Catholic 34
Elm Creek 61, Kenesaw 42
Hastings St. Cecilia 47, Kearney Catholic 45
Hemingford 45, Sioux County 36
Kearney 63, Millard North 42
Kimball 58, Gordon/Rushville 53
Lawrence-Nelson 57, Axtell 39
Lexington 59, Sidney 57
Lincoln Pius X 47, Ralston 24
Loomis 69, Elwood 40
McCook 59, Minden 47
Mead 45, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 38
Milford 76, Thayer Central 41
Millard South 65, Elkhorn South 59
Nebraska City Lourdes 59, Sidney, Iowa 57
Nebraska Lutheran 69, Shelby/Rising City 51
Neligh-Oakdale 62, Madison 48
Norris 50, Crete 46
O'Neill 62, Creighton 28
Ogallala 60, Valentine 46
Overton 79, Bertrand 63
Sandhills/Thedford 60, McPherson County 27
Sandy Creek 63, Superior 57, OT
Scottsbluff 62, Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 53
South Loup 84, Brady 49
Southern Valley 43, Hershey 37
Southwest 55, North Platte St. Patrick's 38
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 58, Pleasanton 35
Wahoo 72, Douglas County West 62
West Point-Beemer 56, Tekamah-Herman 18
Wilcox-Hildreth 67, Eustis-Farnam 62
Wynot 67, Emerson-Hubbard 37
Yutan 57, Fort Calhoun 22
^Goldenrod Conference Tournament=
^Play In=
Central Valley 39, St. Edward 28
Palmer 59, Elba 15
Spalding Academy 64, Nebraska Christian 30
^MUDECAS Class A Tournament=
^Consolation=
Freeman 42, Palmyra 33
Southern 49, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 40
^Third Place=
Johnson-Brock 63, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48
^MUDECAS Class B Tournament=
^Consolation=
Exeter/Milligan 61, Johnson County Central 49
Lewiston 69, Meridian 39
^Third Place=
Diller-Odell 40, Pawnee City 30
^Championship=
Sterling 48, Tri County 46
^POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Falls City vs. Elmwood-Murdock, ppd.
^GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Anselmo-Merna 55, Amherst 44
Ansley-Litchfield 60, Stapleton 12
Aquinas 72, Boys Town 29
Auburn 55, Conestoga 34
Aurora 52, Columbus 45
Axtell 61, Lawrence-Nelson 46
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 54, Mead 15
Bellevue East 50, Lincoln North Star 33
Bellevue West 59, Millard West 51
Bloomfield 58, Elkhorn Valley 54
Blue Hill 39, Franklin 24
Brady 49, South Loup 41
Cambridge 49, Maxwell 13
Casper Kelly Walsh, Wyo. 60, Gering 53
Central City 48, Centennial 25
Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 71, Scottsbluff 48
Columbus Lakeview 43, Fairbury 38
Columbus Scotus 41, Howells/Dodge 35
Cozad 39, Centura 36
Dundy County-Stratton 71, Arapahoe 18
Elkhorn South 61, Millard South 59
Elm Creek 52, Kenesaw 10
Eustis-Farnam 41, Wilcox-Hildreth 27
Fort Calhoun 60, Yutan 40
Gordon/Rushville 64, Kimball 44
Guardian Angels 68, Boone Central/Newman Grove 43
Hartington Cedar Catholic 53, Lutheran High Northeast 38
Hemingford 67, Sioux County 33
Kearney Catholic 40, Hastings St. Cecilia 35
Lincoln East 54, Omaha Burke 35
Lincoln High 56, Omaha Bryan 47
Lincoln Northeast 81, Omaha Central 44
Lincoln Pius X 47, Hastings 24
Lincoln Southeast 57, Papillion-LaVista 48
Loomis 48, Elwood 33
Louisville 93, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 9
Malcolm 62, David City 18
Milford 50, Thayer Central 38
Millard North 42, Kearney 35
Minden 54, McCook 27
Mitchell 67, Bridgeport 28
Neligh-Oakdale 44, Madison 38
Norris 70, Crete 53
North Bend Central 45, Archbishop Bergan 31
North Platte St. Patrick's 61, Southwest 27
O'Neill 54, Creighton 26
Ogallala 61, Valentine 37
Omaha Concordia 40, Omaha Duchesne Academy 33
Omaha Marian 51, North Platte 27
Omaha Northwest 81, Fremont 55
Omaha South 43, Lincoln Southwest 28
Omaha Westside 47, Norfolk 37
Overton 54, Bertrand 48
Papillion-LaVista South 68, Omaha Benson 46
Pleasanton 52, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 23
Ponca 62, Westwood, Sloan, Iowa 60
Potter-Dix 51, Hay Springs 20
Sandhills/Thedford 56, McPherson County 20
Seward 41, Waverly 25
Shelby/Rising City 49, Nebraska Lutheran 33
Sidney, Iowa 50, Nebraska City Lourdes 20
Sidney 50, Lexington 20
South Sioux City 79, Beatrice 46
Southern Valley 38, Hershey 34
St. Mary's 61, CWC 28
Superior 58, Sandy Creek 26
Wahoo 76, Douglas County West 24
Wauneta-Palisade 59, Garden County 35
West Point-Beemer 42, Tekamah-Herman 36
Wynot 51, Emerson-Hubbard 25
^Goldenrod Conference Tournament=
^Play In=
Central Valley def. Elba, forfeit
Palmer 37, St. Edward 24
^Play In=
Riverside 50, Heartland Lutheran 23
^POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Falls City vs. Elmwood-Murdock, ppd.
