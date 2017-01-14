Nebraska Prep Basketball scores 1-14-17 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska Prep Basketball scores 1-14-17

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: Associated Press


^BOYS BASKETBALL=
       Adams Central 75, Doniphan-Trumbull 58
       Ansley-Litchfield 79, Stapleton 27
       Auburn 43, Conestoga 38
       Aurora 86, Columbus 50
       Beatrice 65, South Sioux City 50
       Bellevue East 60, Lincoln North Star 48
       Bellevue West 65, Millard West 63
       Boys Town 85, Aquinas 55
       Casper Kelly Walsh, Wyo. 56, Gering 52
       Centennial 53, Central City 43
       Centura 55, Cozad 49
       Cornerstone Christian 66, Whiting, Iowa 40
       Crofton 56, Norfolk Catholic 53
       Dundy County-Stratton 43, Arapahoe 40
       Elkhorn 53, Omaha Gross Catholic 34
       Elm Creek 61, Kenesaw 42
       Hastings St. Cecilia 47, Kearney Catholic 45
       Hemingford 45, Sioux County 36
       Kearney 63, Millard North 42
       Kimball 58, Gordon/Rushville 53
       Lawrence-Nelson 57, Axtell 39
       Lexington 59, Sidney 57
       Lincoln Pius X 47, Ralston 24
       Loomis 69, Elwood 40
       McCook 59, Minden 47
       Mead 45, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 38
       Milford 76, Thayer Central 41
       Millard South 65, Elkhorn South 59
       Nebraska City Lourdes 59, Sidney, Iowa 57
       Nebraska Lutheran 69, Shelby/Rising City 51
       Neligh-Oakdale 62, Madison 48
       Norris 50, Crete 46
       O'Neill 62, Creighton 28
       Ogallala 60, Valentine 46
       Overton 79, Bertrand 63
       Sandhills/Thedford 60, McPherson County 27
       Sandy Creek 63, Superior 57, OT
       Scottsbluff 62, Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 53
       South Loup 84, Brady 49
       Southern Valley 43, Hershey 37
       Southwest 55, North Platte St. Patrick's 38
       Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 58, Pleasanton 35
       Wahoo 72, Douglas County West 62
       West Point-Beemer 56, Tekamah-Herman 18
       Wilcox-Hildreth 67, Eustis-Farnam 62
       Wynot 67, Emerson-Hubbard 37
       Yutan 57, Fort Calhoun 22
^Goldenrod Conference Tournament=
^Play In=
       Central Valley 39, St. Edward 28
       Palmer 59, Elba 15
       Spalding Academy 64, Nebraska Christian 30
^MUDECAS Class A Tournament=
^Consolation=
       Freeman 42, Palmyra 33
       Southern 49, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 40
^Third Place=
       Johnson-Brock 63, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48
^MUDECAS Class B Tournament=
^Consolation=
       Exeter/Milligan 61, Johnson County Central 49
       Lewiston 69, Meridian 39
^Third Place=
       Diller-Odell 40, Pawnee City 30
^Championship=
       Sterling 48, Tri County 46
^POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
       Falls City vs. Elmwood-Murdock, ppd.
^GIRLS BASKETBALL=
       Anselmo-Merna 55, Amherst 44
       Ansley-Litchfield 60, Stapleton 12
       Aquinas 72, Boys Town 29
       Auburn 55, Conestoga 34
       Aurora 52, Columbus 45
       Axtell 61, Lawrence-Nelson 46
       Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 54, Mead 15
       Bellevue East 50, Lincoln North Star 33
       Bellevue West 59, Millard West 51
       Bloomfield 58, Elkhorn Valley 54
       Blue Hill 39, Franklin 24
       Brady 49, South Loup 41
       Cambridge 49, Maxwell 13
       Casper Kelly Walsh, Wyo. 60, Gering 53
       Central City 48, Centennial 25
       Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 71, Scottsbluff 48
       Columbus Lakeview 43, Fairbury 38
       Columbus Scotus 41, Howells/Dodge 35
       Cozad 39, Centura 36
       Dundy County-Stratton 71, Arapahoe 18
       Elkhorn South 61, Millard South 59
       Elm Creek 52, Kenesaw 10
       Eustis-Farnam 41, Wilcox-Hildreth 27
       Fort Calhoun 60, Yutan 40
       Gordon/Rushville 64, Kimball 44
       Guardian Angels 68, Boone Central/Newman Grove 43
       Hartington Cedar Catholic 53, Lutheran High Northeast 38
       Hemingford 67, Sioux County 33
       Kearney Catholic 40, Hastings St. Cecilia 35
       Lincoln East 54, Omaha Burke 35
       Lincoln High 56, Omaha Bryan 47
       Lincoln Northeast 81, Omaha Central 44
       Lincoln Pius X 47, Hastings 24
       Lincoln Southeast 57, Papillion-LaVista 48
       Loomis 48, Elwood 33
       Louisville 93, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 9
       Malcolm 62, David City 18
       Milford 50, Thayer Central 38
       Millard North 42, Kearney 35
       Minden 54, McCook 27
       Mitchell 67, Bridgeport 28
       Neligh-Oakdale 44, Madison 38
       Norris 70, Crete 53
       North Bend Central 45, Archbishop Bergan 31
       North Platte St. Patrick's 61, Southwest 27
       O'Neill 54, Creighton 26
       Ogallala 61, Valentine 37
       Omaha Concordia 40, Omaha Duchesne Academy 33
       Omaha Marian 51, North Platte 27
       Omaha Northwest 81, Fremont 55
       Omaha South 43, Lincoln Southwest 28
       Omaha Westside 47, Norfolk 37
       Overton 54, Bertrand 48
       Papillion-LaVista South 68, Omaha Benson 46
       Pleasanton 52, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 23
       Ponca 62, Westwood, Sloan, Iowa 60
       Potter-Dix 51, Hay Springs 20
       Sandhills/Thedford 56, McPherson County 20
       Seward 41, Waverly 25
       Shelby/Rising City 49, Nebraska Lutheran 33
       Sidney, Iowa 50, Nebraska City Lourdes 20
       Sidney 50, Lexington 20
       South Sioux City 79, Beatrice 46
       Southern Valley 38, Hershey 34
       St. Mary's 61, CWC 28
       Superior 58, Sandy Creek 26
       Wahoo 76, Douglas County West 24
       Wauneta-Palisade 59, Garden County 35
       West Point-Beemer 42, Tekamah-Herman 36
       Wynot 51, Emerson-Hubbard 25
^Goldenrod Conference Tournament=
^Play In=
       Central Valley def. Elba, forfeit
       Palmer 37, St. Edward 24
^Play In=
       Riverside 50, Heartland Lutheran 23
^POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
       Falls City vs. Elmwood-Murdock, ppd.
 

