UPDATE: I-80 reopened after fiery crash caused by slick conditions

Officials believe icy conditions contributed to a fiery crash involving two semitrailer trucks on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. The Nebraska Roads Department closed 15 miles of I-80 after the trucks crashed shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday. The crash happened about nine miles west of Kearney. Pictures of the crash show the trucks on fire along the road, but the Nebraska State Patrol says no one was hurt. I-80 reopened by in the area by noon Sunday, but officials still urged caution. Highways in central and southeast Nebraska were covered by ice. Most of the ice accumulation is expected in eastern Nebraska and Iowa later Sunday into Monday. Ice accumulations of one-quarter to three-quarters of an inch appear likely, making driving dangerous and threatening to bring down tree limbs and power lines.