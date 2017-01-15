Studebaker joins 100-Win Club, NU tops Michigan, 29-15

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Lincoln, Neb. – Tied 15-15 after seven matches, No. 5 Nebraska (9-1, 3-1 Big Ten) won each of the last three in a 29-15 victory over No. 13 Michigan during the Tumble N Rumble event at the Devaney Center on Sunday afternoon.

During the final three bouts, No. 3 TJ Dudley (184) and No. 15 Collin Jensen earned bonus points, while No. 7 Aaron Studebaker (197) picked up his 100th career win. Dudley, a two-time All-American, pinned Ernest Battaglia in 1:06. Jensen won by technical fall over Dan Perry, 17-2, in the final match of the dual.

Studebaker became the 26th wrestler to win 100 career matches at Nebraska with his 2-0 decision over Jackson Striggow. The milestone marked three consecutive weekends where Huskers picked up their 100th career wins. Dudley (184) accomplished the feat at the Midlands Championships (Dec. 29-30), while Montoya, who spent his freshman season at Campbell, reached the milestone last weekend against Penn State.

Nebraska put six points on the board after the first match with No. 5 Tim Lambert’s win by forfeit at 125 pounds. No. 11 Colton McCrystal (141) and No. 3 Tyler Berger (157) also collected victories before NU’s late surge. McCrystal topped Sal Profaci by a 7-4 decision, while Berger pinned No. 10 Brian Murphy in 5:25.

Michigan managed victories at 133, 149, 165 and 174 pounds. No. 3 Eric Montoya (133) suffered his first loss of the season after an 18-0 start when he fell to No. 8 Stevan Micic, 13-7. Micah Barnes (174) went to sudden victory with No. 8 Myles Amine, but the Wolverine took him down for a 4-2 triumph.

The Huskers return to action next weekend when they face Minnesota on Friday, Jan. 20 in Minneapolis, Minn., starting at 7 p.m. (CT).

#5 Nebraska 29, #13 Michigan 15

Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017

Devaney Center (Lincoln, Neb.)

Attendance: 2,213

Results

125: #5 Tim Lambert (NEB) by forfeit (NEB 6, MICH 0)

133: #8 Stevan Micic (MICH) dec. #3 Eric Montoya (NEB), 13-7 (NEB 6, MICH 3)

141: #11 Colton McCrystal (NEB) dec. Sal Profaci (MICH), 7-4 (NEB 9, MICH 3)

149: Zac Hall (MICH) major dec. Collin Purinton (NEB), 14-5 (NEB 9, MICH 7)

157: #3 Tyler Berger (NEB) pin #10 Brian Murphy (MICH), 5:25 (NEB 15, MICH 7)

165: #2 Logan Massa (MICH) tech fall Justin Arthur (NEB), 21-4 (NEB 15, MICH 12)

174: #8 Myles Amine (MICH) sudden victory-1 Micah Barnes (NEB), 4-2 (NEB 15, MICH 15)

184: #3 TJ Dudley (NEB) pin Ernest Battaglia (MICH), 1:06 (NEB 21, MICH 15)

197: #7 Aaron Studebaker (NEB) dec. Jackson Striggow (MICH), 2-0 (NEB 24, MICH 15)

HWT: #15 Collin Jensen (NEB) tech fall Dan Perry (MICH), 17-2 (NEB 29, MICH 15)