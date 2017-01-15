Strong bars score leads Huskers past Penn State

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Lincoln – Led by a team bars score of 49.425, the Nebraska women’s gymnastics team took down No. 18 Penn State by a score of 195.700-192.900 at the fourth-annual Tumble N Rumble Sunday afternoon in front of 2,213 fans at the Devaney Center.Jennie Laeng and Sienna Crouse shared the all-around title with scores of 39.350. Taylor Houchin won the vault title in her first collegiate competition, scoring a 9.90. Crouse and Laeng also shared the bars title with scores of 9.925, while Crouse won floor exercise with a 9.85.Nicole Medvitz from Penn State won the beam title with a 9.90.

Vault

The Huskers began the day on vault, and posted a 49.000. Taylor Houchin, in the first routine of her collegiate career, posted a 9.90 to lead the Big Red. Ashley Lambert scored a solid 9.825, and Crouse hit a 9.775. Laeng and Megan Schweihofer each added a 9.75 for the Big Red.Penn State led off on bars and scored a 48.975.

Uneven Bars

NU moved to uneven bars and scored a strong 49.425. Laeng and Crouse led the way with scores of 9.925. Lambert tied her career high with a 9.875, and Schweihofer matched with a 9.875 of her own. Houchin added a 9.825 for the Huskers.Penn State scored a 48.025 on vault. After two rotations, Nebraska led 98.425-97.000.

Balance Beam

The Huskers rotated to balance beam and scored a 48.250. Laeng notched a strong 9.85, while Breen chipped in a 9.825. In the first beam routine of her career, Crouse posted a 9.80. Lambert hit a 9.60 and Williams and Schweihofer each endured a fall, but scored 9.175s to round out the Husker scoring.On floor, Penn State scored a 47.125. After three rotations, Nebraska led 146.675-144.125.

Floor Exercise

The Huskers sealed their victory on floor exercise with a score of 49.025. Crouse led the way with a 9.85, while Houchin and Laeng scored 9.825s. Breen chipped in a 9.775 and Williams scored a 9.75 to round out the Big Red effort.Penn State finished up on beam and scored a 48.775.

Up Next

Nebraska will face its first road test of the season next Saturday in a quad meet at Rutgers. NU will compete against the Scarlet Knights, Brown and West Chester, with the meet scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. (CT) in New Brunswick, N.J.

Notes

Sienna Crouse set a new career high with a 9.925 on uneven bars

Crouse scored a 9.80 in the first beam routine of her career

Crouse scored a 39.350 in the first all-around performance of her career

Crouse won the first event titles of her career with a 9.925 on bars, 9.85 on floor and a 39.350 in the all-around

Taylor Houchin scored a 9.90 in the first vault of her career

Houchin scored a 9.825 in the first bars routine of her career

Houchin scored a 9.825 in the first floor routine of her career

Houchin won her first-career event title with a score of 9.90 on vault

Jennie Laeng won the 16 th event title of her career with a score of 9.925 on bars

Laeng also won her second-career all-around title and tied her career-high with a score of 39.350, which she scored in last season’s opener at Arizona State

Ashley Lambert tied her career high with a 9.875 on uneven bars

Megan Schweihofer scored a 9.875 in the first bars routine of her career

