'The Captiol's Senator' works to better Nebraska

Posted By: Nicole Cousins

ncousins@klkntv.com

Three years into her first term as a state senator, Patty Pansing Brooks is taking the bull by the horns.

Representing District 28 in Lincoln, she covers a unique part of the place she calls home, including what makes it known as the Capital City.

“I really feel fortunate to represent the area where the Capitol stands,” Pansing Brooks said. “I feel a really big honor about that I feel as if in a way District 28 is welcoming people to this area in the Capitol.”

But it's not just about her responsibility between 13th and 70th streets in Lincoln, Senator Pansing Brooks has spent time in and out of session fighting to help the Nebraska Department of Corrections meet capacity goals, eradicate widespread alcoholism that stems from Whiteclay and, most importantly to her, bring a voice to those who don't have one.

“If we work in our lives to ease the pain of someone else, what a blessing that is to do,” she said.

Patty was born and raised in Lincoln.

She went to Colorado College before getting a law degree at UNL

She and her husband own the Brooks Pansing Brooks law firm here in Lincoln, but now, she spends more time at her office in the State Capitol than in her law office.

"I may only have four years here, or a maximum of 8,” she said. “So I feel I think especially because of the term limits I try to work as hard as I can and try to put forward as many positive changes as I can."

She plans on introducing 15-20 bills this session, up from the dozen she put forth last year.

But she also has other, more personal plans.

“I'm focusing this year on letting my friends know how important they are to me.”

After all, even a matador needs support when she's not running with the bulls.

If you would like to see Senator Pansing Brooks' proposals this session, click here.