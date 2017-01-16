Winter Weather Flight Information

Posted By: KLKN Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Many flights to and from Eppley Airfield in Omaha have been cancelled or delayed. The Lincoln Municipal Airport says all arriving and incoming flights Tuesday afternoon are looking to be on schedule.

For the latest flight information, visit http://www.flyoma.com/flight-information or http://www.lincolnairport.com/flights-airlines/.

Three flights departing from the Lincoln Airport have been canceled this morning. One incoming has been delayed.

Visit this link to check your flights.

http://www.lincolnairport.com/