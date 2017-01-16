2 people treated for smoke inhalation after Stanton fire - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

2 people treated for smoke inhalation after Stanton fire

STANTON, Neb. (AP)

Two occupants have been treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at their home in Stanton.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger says a deputy spotted smoke coming from the house around 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Unger says the deputy helped the two people out of the house, and they were taken to a Norfolk hospital.

Unger says the house suffered extensive smoke damage. Investigators suspect the smoke was coming from a wood stove. 

