Man killed in Otoe County collision, authorities say

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say a 43-year-old man has died in a collision between his car and a semi-trailer in Otoe County.

The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 75 south of Nebraska City. The Otoe County Sheriff's Office says the northbound car crossed the center line and struck the oncoming truck.

The car driver was identified as Scott Koch, from rural Auburn. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was identified as 56-year-old Mark Rieke, of Gretna. The Sheriff's Office says Rieke wasn't injured.

Deputies don't think weather conditions contributed to the crash, which remains under investigation.

