Major hardware stores in Lincoln are out of Ice Melt

Lincoln is almost out of ice melt.

"It's been nuts in here. We haven't been able to keep stuff in stock and as soon as we get truck loads of stuff in its going right out the door," said Ace Hardware Manager, Trevor Boshart.

We spoke with Wal–Mart, Home Depot, Ace Hardware, Lowe's, Menards and others, who all say they are out of the solution.

"Full truckload as much as we could get in we've gone through, as a company, 4 trucks in the last 4 days," said Boshart.

Most of the stores expect to be restocked by Tuesday morning or later in the week. Workers say there are other ways to help prevent slipping and falling on the ice. They suggest sand or gravel as an alternative; it won't melt the ice, but it will provide traction.

"Really anything to give you a grip on the ice. I know people have been saying fertilizer, really anything that's gritty," said Boshart.

One local man was spending his day helping the elderly clear the ice off of their driveways until the shortage hit.

"Problem is, that this town is out of ice melt so unless I can find more ice melt I can't help anybody else out after probably 2 or 3 more homes," said Glenn Harms.

He says he had another 25 houses he was planning on helping, but now they will have to wait.

A list of what stores are out of ice melt and when they expect a new shipment are listed below.

All Russ' Market locations are also out, but expect to receive shipments later tonight.