NEB WGYM: Houchin Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Following a vault title in her first collegiate meet, Nebraska gymnast Taylor Houchin was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, released by the conference Monday.

Houchin, a Republic, Mo. native, competed on vault, uneven bars and floor exercise in Nebraska’s season-opening 195.700-192.900 victory over No. 18 Penn State on Sunday at the Devaney Center.

Houchin paced the field with a 9.90 on vault, and tied for second on floor with a 9.825. She also posted a solid 9.825 on bars against Penn State.

The weekly award is the first for the Huskers since Jennie Laeng was named Big Ten Event Specialist of the Week on Feb. 1, 2016, and the first Freshman-of-the-Week honor for NU since Grace Williams on March 2, 2015.

Illinois sophomore Lizzy LeDuc was named Big Ten Gymnast of the Week, while Michigan senior Nicole Artz picked up Big Ten Event Specialist-of-the-Week honors.

Nebraska returns to action on Saturday in a quadrangular meet at Rutgers with Brown and West Chester. The meet, which will take place in New Brunswick, N.J., is slated to begin at 6 p.m. (CT).

Big Ten Release: http://www.bigten.org/sports/w-gym/spec-rel/011617aah.html