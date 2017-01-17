Road Conditions

There's a sweet aroma floating out of Safwan Qaedi's little Turkish bakery near 27th and O.More >>
There's a sweet aroma floating out of Safwan Qaedi's little Turkish bakery near 27th and O.More >>
Animal experts say a coyote's snatching of a small dog near Lincoln is a reminder to keep a close eye on pets in areas where coyotes may be wandering.More >>
Animal experts say a coyote's snatching of a small dog near Lincoln is a reminder to keep a close eye on pets in areas where coyotes may be wandering.More >>
Thousands will flock to Lincoln for the 2017 Cornhusker State Games - and with temperatures dangerously high, no chances are being taken when it comes to the heat.More >>
Thousands will flock to Lincoln for the 2017 Cornhusker State Games - and with temperatures dangerously high, no chances are being taken when it comes to the heat.More >>
A Sarpy County prosecutor facing charges of assault and negligent child abuse has quit her job.More >>
A Sarpy County prosecutor facing charges of assault and negligent child abuse has quit her job.More >>
Kuehn sent a letter to the University of Nebraska Friday.More >>
Kuehn sent a letter to the University of Nebraska Friday.More >>
The Nebraska State Patrol can now release the names of those involved in a fatal crash between a semi and a motorcycle Thursday morning.More >>
The Nebraska State Patrol can now release the names of those involved in a fatal crash between a semi and a motorcycle Thursday morning.More >>
The battle is on. Friday kicked off the Battle of the badges blood drive. It's a showdown between Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue. The departments are trying to see who can rally the most people to donate.More >>
The battle is on. Friday kicked off the Battle of the badges blood drive. It's a showdown between Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue. The departments are trying to see who can rally the most people to donate.More >>
Here's the Meat Balls recipe from Executive Chef Emily Hansen at John J's Chow Hall inside the Graduate Hotel.More >>
Here's the Meat Balls recipe from Executive Chef Emily Hansen at John J's Chow Hall inside the Graduate Hotel.More >>
It happened near 10th and Superior Streets Monday afternoon..More >>
It happened near 10th and Superior Streets Monday afternoon..More >>