According to Nebraska 511 here is a list of road conditions:

Roadway is partially covered with mixed snow ice or slush:

NE 4, NE 13, NE 70, NE 88, US 283, NE 94,  NE 22, NE 273,

Roadways is partially covered with ice

NE 10 ,NE 11,NE 14, NE 15,  NE 32,NE 39,NE 40 ,NE 74 ,NE 91,US 77 ,US 75

NE 44 in both directions there is road maintenance operations.

