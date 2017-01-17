30th Tour de Nebraska taking place in June

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Tour de Nebraska bicycle adventure will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a 275-mile route through the beautiful Sandhills June 21-25,2017. Up to 450 cyclists will leave St. Paul on Wednesday, June 21 and camp overnight in Loup City, Broken Bow and Ord.

“It's our 30th year, and we want to spend it someplace iconic to Nebraska. We love the Nebraska Sandhills for the quiet roads, dramatic vistas, winding rivers, cowboy towns, ranches, cattle, horses, wildlife and friendly people,” said Susan Larson Rodenburg, who organizes the tour with her husband, Rich.

The noncompetitive circle tour will start and end in St. Paul, 122 miles northwest of Lincoln. It will then proceed to overnights at Loup City (Wednesday, 6/21), Broken Bow (Thursday, 6/22) and Ord (Friday and Saturday, 6/23-24) and back to St. Paul on Sunday, June 25.

The Tour de Nebraska bicycle adventure is a mental and physical challenge for cyclists of all ages. Participants come from across Nebraska and other states, including California, Minnesota, Idaho, New Mexico, Illinois, Michigan, Nevada, Virginia, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota, Colorado, Iowa and Arizona.

“Our cyclists like the size of Tour de Nebraska because it’s big enough to meet some new people, yet small enough not to overwhelm the communities we visit,” Susan Rodenburg said. "We have families, school teachers, busy executives and others who all share a passion for cycling and adventure. Everyone rides at their own speed and enjoys sightseeing, culture and food in the small communities along the route. By the time the tour ends, we’re all bonded in one way or another.”

The Rodenburgs created Tour de Nebraska 30 years ago after many of their friends expressed interest in doing a statewide tour. It’s grown from 11 cyclists and to 450 cyclists. Tour de Nebraska arranges meals, rest stops, daily maps, itineraries, luggage/gear transfers, emergency sag support, daily fruit and water. Riders camp at city parks or high schools. There are also indoor camping options at high school gyms.

The Official Bike Shop for Tour de Nebraska is Cycle Works of Lincoln, which provides mechanical support during the tour. Additional services include a tent service provided by University of Nebraska-Lincoln Outdoor Adventures and hot showers by Pork Belly Ventures of Council Bluffs, Iowa. “We are excited to offer services that allow for ‘pampered’ camping. We don’t want the thought of setting up a tent or going without a hot shower deter anyone from enjoying this adventure,” Rodenburg said.

The Rodenburgs help local communities along the route prepare for rest stops and overnight stays. “We work closely with the local organizers so they can provide everything we need. Hosting Tour de Nebraska is a fun way to share their culture and bring new revenue to the area,” she said.

Tour de Nebraska offers a cash stipend to every overnight host town and cash awards to the favorite rest stop and overnight host towns chosen by the riders. “It’s a small token of thanks for their efforts,” Rodenburg said. Organizers also present daily spirit awards to build camaraderie among riders. The coveted Tour de Nebraska Team Spirit Award is presented during Saturday night’s Tour de Nebraska Banquet to a deserving individual or team who has shown a great amount of spirit and humor while facing the challenges of the tour.

Tour de Nebraska is 5 days instead of 7 like many other tours, making it perfect for first-time tourists or those with limited vacation schedules. There are many repeat riders. “It’s like a family reunion on wheels,” Rodenburg said.

The $295 registration fee includes: TDN t-shirt, daily maps and itineraries, TDN handbook, meal and camping arrangements, fruit, kick-off breakfast, sag service, luggage transport, yoga every afternoon and Saturday night’s Tour de Nebraska Awards dinner. Registration information is available online at: www.TourdeNebraska.com <http://www.tourdenebraska.com/>

or by request to: Susan@TourdeNebraska.com, 402-440-3227.