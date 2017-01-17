City roads update

Posted By: KLKN Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

With most arterials in near-normal driving condition, Public Works has assigned 10 material spreading crews to residential areas to address service requests, hills and intersections by applying sand. The other 10 crews are patrolling arterials, focusing on shaded areas that may remain slick.

Non-treated residential streets still have slick areas and drivers should continue to exercise caution, especially in shaded areas. Pedestrians are urged to use caution in parking lots, sidewalks and edges of roads.