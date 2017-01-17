NEB MGYM: Huskers Ranked No. 5 and No. 7 in Weekly Polls

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Huskers Ranked No. 5 and No. 7 in Weekly Polls

The Nebraska men’s gymnastics team is ranked fifth and seventh in the weekly polls after an impressive opening weekend at the West Point Open Jan. 13-14.

In the poll based on average score, NU ranks fifth, after scoring 410.600 at the first day of the West Point Open. The Huskers were led by Chris Stephenson, Jake Bonnay, Kyle King, Antonio Castro, Anton Stephenson, Heath Anderson, Austin Epperson and Daniel Leal, who all advanced to the individual event finals on Jan. 14. Oklahoma holds the top spot, while Stanford is second. Penn State and Illinois are ranked No 3 and No. 4, respectively.

In the Coaches Poll, Nebraska holds the No. 7 spot, with Minnesota and Ohio State jumping ahead of the Huskers.

The Huskers are back in action on Jan. 21 as they welcome defending national champion Oklahoma to the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Competition is set to begin at 6 p.m. For tickets and more information visit huskers.com.

Rankings Based on Average Score

Coaches Poll