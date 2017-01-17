Unattended stolen car found in Hastings

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

UPDATE: Lincoln Police have tracked down a Ford Focus that was stolen Monday. It was found in Hastings following a pursuit. The Nebraska State Patrol is handling the case.

Lincoln police are asking you please do not leave your car running and unattended.

Several vehicles have been stolen. Officers say the first car was taken from an apartment near 11th and A streets Monday afternoon.

About two hours later, another car was stolen near 70th and Wedgewood. Police located the first stolen car in that area.

The second one has not been found.