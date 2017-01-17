Secret ballot fight continues with rally

Posted By: Rachel Hofstra

Election for leadership positions and cloture votes within the legislature are currently voted on by secret ballot, some senators want this to change.

"Ballots for officers and chairmen would be signed, with the legislators name and district," Sen. Bill Kintner said.

Kintner says the way they vote now doesn't hold senators accountable. Those attending a rally on Tuesday say, the secret ballot allows lawmakers to base their actions on the needs of their districts, rather than on partisan politics.

"So instead of your lawmakers saying, oh I’m sorry I’m going to ignore you because you’re not apart of my party, now they actually care about all the voters they represent. They are people's servant's not party servants," Nathan Leach said.

Arguments for keeping secret ballots also say this is not just a republican or democrat issue, it affects all sides.

"This helps everyday Nebraskans, its not about republicans democrats or independents; it's about something that can bring us together, which is a system that again has worked so well and is so engrained into our culture and history as a state," said Leach.

Some senators says this opens room for compromise and teamwork. They say without non–partisan rules lawmakers will be pressured to vote in favor of their party.

"It makes it so that people sit down, work together and come up with compromise, which is what democracies all about. It's not just about straight partisan wins left or right," Sen. Adam Morfeld said.

These proposed changes will go to the floor to be debated on Thursday or Friday.