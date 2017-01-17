UNL student to attend Trump's Inauguration

Posted By: Nicole Cousins

It's a monumental day in American history.

The nation's future 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, will be sworn into office Friday, and UNL sophomore Jackson Grasz will be there to see it happen.

“I knew it would be a really historic event and being in college I figured this is probably one of my only chances to see a presidential inauguration,” Grasz said.

Grasz first saw Trump during his campaign stop at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.

He leaves for the nation's Capitol with several other UNL students Thursday morning.

As a young republican already involved in politics, he thinks it's important for all of his peers to pay attention to what's happening in Washington.

"I think its really important for students to actually get engaged…taking the opportunities like this where you can actually go and experience a moment in political history that's going to impact the whole country," he said.

Jackson will be among hundreds of thousands of Americans in attendance Friday...

Both there to support President-Elect Trump, and to protest his transition into office.

But the list of those democratic political leaders who are skipping out on Inauguration Day continues to grow.

“I cannot pretend this is a normal transition of power," Representative Mark Takano (D) of California told ABC Los Angeles Tuesday.

"I wish people would not take it so personally and look at ideas objectively," Grasz said.

Another growing number is the amount of security at the Inauguration.

Jackson said his family is worried about potential terroristic threats, but he's optimistic the day will go smoothly.

Those tickets for the Inauguration are hard to come by.

Jackson says Senator Deb Fischer's office was nice enough to give him a pair.