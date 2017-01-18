Nebraska bill would swap Columbus Day for Standing Bear Day

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

Nebraska would no longer recognize Columbus Day as an official state holiday but would instead honor the legacy of Native Americans if a new proposal becomes law.

The bill introduced Tuesday would create ``Standing Bear and Indigenous Leaders' Day'' in honor of the legendary Ponca Chief. The new state holiday would be recognized on the second Monday in October each year, on what is now Columbus Day.

Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln says she introduced the bill because Columbus Day is a divisive holiday for many people, particularly Native Americans.

Standing Bear became the first Native American to be recognized as a person in a landmark 1879 court case.