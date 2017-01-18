Ricketts to travel to Washington for Trump inauguration - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Ricketts to travel to Washington for Trump inauguration

Ricketts to travel to Washington for Trump inauguration

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

Add Gov. Pete Ricketts to the list of dignitaries traveling to Washington for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

A spokesman says Ricketts will attend inauguration events on Thursday and Friday, including a dinner to honor the Republican president-elect, a celebratory parade and a ball. He's scheduled to return to Nebraska on Saturday.

Ricketts endorsed Trump in May after the New York businessman won Nebraska's GOP presidential primary. Ricketts offered his support despite some public conflicts between Trump and members of Ricketts' family.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.