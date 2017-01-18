Ricketts to travel to Washington for Trump inauguration

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

Add Gov. Pete Ricketts to the list of dignitaries traveling to Washington for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

A spokesman says Ricketts will attend inauguration events on Thursday and Friday, including a dinner to honor the Republican president-elect, a celebratory parade and a ball. He's scheduled to return to Nebraska on Saturday.

Ricketts endorsed Trump in May after the New York businessman won Nebraska's GOP presidential primary. Ricketts offered his support despite some public conflicts between Trump and members of Ricketts' family.