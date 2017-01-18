Three women accused of stealing $1,700 worth of clothing - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Three women accused of stealing $1,700 worth of clothing

Lincoln Police arrested three Omaha women and a 17-year-old girl for shoplifting Tuesday night. 

Police said an employee saw 19-year-old Essence Douglas, 19-year-old Victoria Friesen and a teen inside of the Kohl's near 84th and O street trying to conceal clothing in bags and purses.

LPD said when police arrived, the three ran to a car parked outside the store.

They said 18-year-old Markia Bass was the driver and inched toward the officer touching his leg, then backing up.

Another police cruiser came and boxed the vehicle.

The officer was not injured. 

Police said about $1,700 worth of clothing was stolen. They also found 23 unopened bottles of alcohol in the car.

They said two of the women were also accused of trying to shoplift from Gateway Mall as well.

The three women were taken to jail for felony theft.

The teen was referred to juvenile court and released to a family member. 

