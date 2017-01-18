NEB WGYM: NCAA Lincoln Regional Tickets Now Available

Posted By: Sports

Tickets for the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Lincoln Regional on Saturday, April 1 are now available, the University of Nebraska Athletic Ticketing and Engagement Office announced Wednesday.

The meet is set to begin at 4 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Tickets are $9 for reserved (B Level) seats, $7 for adult general admission (C Level) seats and $5 for general admission (C Level) seats for youth (high school and younger), seniors (age 60+) and college students with I.D. Children under the age of 2 (23 months and younger) will get in free.

Each regional consists of six teams and four all-around competitors and two individual event specialists on each event who are not on a qualifying team.

The top two teams and the top two all-around competitors (who are not on an advancing team) from each regional will receive an automatic berth to the NCAA Championships, which take place April 14-15 in St. Louis, Mo. In addition, the event winners at each regional will advance to the national championships (in that event only) if they are not part of a qualifying team or an all-around qualifier.

NU last hosted an NCAA regional in the 2005 season. Other regional sites for 2017 include Athens, Ga., Champaign, Ill., Fayetteville, Ark., Morgantown, W.Va. and Seattle, Wash.

