Nebraska HS Coaches to be Recognized Nationally

NEBRASKA HIGH SCHOOL COACHES NAMED AS NATIONAL COACH OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

TWO FORMER NEBRASKA PREP COACHES TO BE INDUCTED INTO NATIONAL HALL OF FAME

The National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA) and the Nebraska Coaches Association (NCA) announced the advancement of 10 coaches and an athletic director as finalists for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association national coach of the year. Two former Nebraska prep coaches will be honored by being inducted into the national high school coaching hall of fame.

John Bacus Asst. COTY, Boys' Elkhorn Ronda Motykowski Asst. COTY, Girls' Omaha Marian Keith Muller Athletic Director Wilber-Clatonia Troy Charf Baseball Lincoln Pius X Aaron Losing Basketball, Girls' Crofton Jim Danson Golf Lincoln Southwest Dennis Dodge Softball Beatrice Tracy Stauffer Swimming & Diving Millard West Ken Adkisson Track & Field, Girls' Waverly Pat Hoblyn Volleyball Ansley Norm Manstedt Wrestling High Plains Community Phyllis Honnor National Hall of Fame Waco Gene Kruger National Hall of Fame Elkhorn

Eight finalists from across the nation, in nineteen recognized sports categories will be honored during the National Coach of the Year Awards Banquet which will take place at the NHSACA’s national convention in East Peoria, IL on the evening of June 21, 2017. The highlight of the banquet will be the naming of the NHSACA national coach of the year in nineteen recognized sports categories.

All Nebraska coaches were nominated for this national honor by the Nebraska Coaches Association. The selection is based on longevity, service to high school athletics, honors, championship years, and winning percentage. The nominees and finalists are evaluated by experts in the field of coaching using a sport-specific rubrics to assign points in each category. NHSACA is the oldest coaches association in the nation formed by coaches, for coaches, and has been recognizing national coaches of the year since 1978.

Coaches Phyllis Honnor and Gene Kruger will be inducted into the national high school coaching hall of fame at the same NHSACA Convention. Hall of Fame ceremonies will take place on June 20.

