Nebraska HS Coaches to be Recognized Nationally

Courtesy: NSAA

NEBRASKA HIGH SCHOOL COACHES NAMED AS NATIONAL COACH OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

TWO FORMER NEBRASKA PREP COACHES TO BE INDUCTED INTO NATIONAL HALL OF FAME

The National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA) and the Nebraska Coaches Association (NCA) announced the advancement of 10 coaches and an athletic director as finalists for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association national coach of the year. Two former Nebraska prep coaches will be honored by being inducted into the national high school coaching hall of fame.

John

Bacus

Asst. COTY, Boys'

Elkhorn

Ronda

Motykowski

Asst. COTY, Girls'

Omaha Marian

Keith

Muller

Athletic Director

Wilber-Clatonia

Troy

Charf

Baseball

Lincoln Pius X

Aaron

Losing

Basketball, Girls'

Crofton

Jim

Danson

Golf

Lincoln Southwest

Dennis

Dodge

Softball

Beatrice

Tracy

Stauffer

Swimming & Diving

Millard West

Ken

Adkisson

Track & Field, Girls'

Waverly

Pat

Hoblyn

Volleyball

Ansley

Norm

Manstedt

Wrestling

High Plains Community

Phyllis

Honnor

National Hall of Fame

Waco

Gene

Kruger

National Hall of Fame

Elkhorn

Eight finalists from across the nation, in nineteen recognized sports categories will be honored during the National Coach of the Year Awards Banquet which will take place at the NHSACA’s national convention in East Peoria, IL on the evening of June 21, 2017. The highlight of the banquet will be the naming of the NHSACA national coach of the year in nineteen recognized sports categories.

All Nebraska coaches were nominated for this national honor by the Nebraska Coaches Association. The selection is based on longevity, service to high school athletics, honors, championship years, and winning percentage. The nominees and finalists are evaluated by experts in the field of coaching using a sport-specific rubrics to assign points in each category. NHSACA is the oldest coaches association in the nation formed by coaches, for coaches, and has been recognizing national coaches of the year since 1978.

Coaches Phyllis Honnor and Gene Kruger will be inducted into the national high school coaching hall of fame at the same NHSACA Convention. Hall of Fame ceremonies will take place on June 20.

Complete listing of all NHSACA national coach of the year finalists

