NEB WRES: Huskers Visit Gophers on Friday Night

#5 Nebraska at #12 Minnesota

Friday, Jan. 20 • 7 p.m. (CT)

Minneapolis, Minn. • Sports Pavilion

Live Video Streaming: BTN Plus

Twitter Feed: @HuskerWrestling

The No. 5 Nebraska wrestling team (9-1, 3-1 Big Ten) hits the road for the first time this month when the Huskers face 12th-ranked Minnesota (4-1, 3-0 Big Ten) on Friday at 7 p.m. (CT). The dual, set for 7 p.m. (CT), will be streamed live on BTN Plus on BTN2Go with a subscription required to view the matches. Fans can also follow along on Twitter via @HuskerWrestling.

Last Time Out: The Huskers defeated a pair of ranked Big Ten opponents at the Devaney Center last weekend. NU downed No. 21 Wisconsin (28-11) on Friday and topped No. 13 Michigan (29-15) on Sunday during Tumble N Rumble.

Up Next: The Huskers continue their road stretch next weekend, when they face Purdue on Friday, Jan. 27 in West Lafayette, Ind., and Indiana on Sunday, Jan. 29 in Bloomington, Ind.

Back Points

• Nebraska has outscored its 10 dual opponents by a combined score of 293-96.

• Nebraska has won 73 of 100 individual matches in dual competition.

• Six starters have surpassed the 20-win plateau, with Tim Lambert (125), Colton McCrystal (141) and Tyler Berger (157) tied for most wins among the starters with 22 apiece.

• Eric Montoya (133) is two wins away from his 20th of the season.

• Lambert (125) leads all starters in pins (5) this season.

• Dudley (184) leads all starters in technical falls (9) this season.

• Colton McCrystal (141) leads all starters in major decisions (7) this season.

• Aaron Studebaker (197) enters the weekend with a 14-match winning streak, longest among Husker starters, dating back to Nov. 18. He was 7-3 on the season before the streak started.

Dudley Dominating During Senior Campaign

• TJ Dudley (184) has a team-leading nine technical falls this season after entering his senior campaign with one career technical fall over three years.

• First 107 matches at Nebraska (first three seasons): Won one match by technical fall

• Last 22 matches at Nebraska (this season only): Won nine matches by technical fall

• Dudley has eight technical falls against Division I opponents this season, which ranks second in the nation.

Home Sweet Home for Dudley

• In his last 18 matches at home (dating back to 2014-15), TJ Dudley (184) is 16-2 at home.

• Last 15 matches at home: 11 of his 13 wins are by bonus points (six pins, four technical falls and one major decision)

• Dudley’s first three wins during the 18-match span were by decision

• His only losses came to #2 Bo Nickal (Penn State) in 2017 and #14 Willie Miklus (Missouri) in 2016

100-Win Club

• TJ Dudley (102-27) became the 25th member of Nebraska’s 100-win club on Dec. 30.

• Eric Montoya (101-43) earned his 100th career victory on Jan. 8. He is 68-26 at Nebraska after going 33-17 as a freshman at Campbell University in 2012-13.

• Aaron Studebaker (100-31) became the 26th wrestler to win 100 career matches at Nebraska on Jan. 15.

• Studebaker accomplishing the milestone marked three consecutive weekends where Huskers earned their 100th career win.

• Tim Lambert (97-39) is three wins away from the 100th of his career.

Experienced Group Leading Huskers

• Nebraska returns two All-Americans from last season: TJ Dudley (2nd at 184) and Eric Montoya (5th at 133)

• Nebraska returns seven NCAA qualifiers from last season: Tim Lambert (125), Eric Montoya (133), Tyler Berger (157), Micah Barnes (174), TJ Dudley (184), Aaron Studebaker (197) and Collin Jensen (HWT)

• Nebraska’s senior class has combined for 15 NCAA appearances: TJ Dudley (3), Eric Montoya (3), Tim Lambert (3), Collin Jensen (3), Aaron Studebaker (2) and Micah Barnes (1)

Huskers Working Through Tough Schedule

• Nebraska will face seven opponents who finished in the top 20 at last year’s NCAA Championships: Penn State (1st), Ohio State (3rd), Iowa (5th), Michigan (9th), NC State (11th), Minnesota (17th) and Wyoming (18th)

Huskers Add Wrestlers for Next Season

• The Huskers announced the addition of three wrestlers for next season on Nov. 16.

• Jason Renteria – Oak Park, Ill. (Oak Park River Forest)

• Tucker Sjomeling – Delano, Minn. (Delano)

• Mikey Labriola – Bethlehem, Pa. (Bethlehem Catholic)

• The Huskers announced three additional wrestlers for next season on Jan. 9.

• Trevor Nichelson – Ashland, Neb. (Ashland-Greenwood)

• Andrew Nielsen – Plattsmouth, Neb. (Plattsmouth)

• Wyatt Wriedt – Eldridge, Iowa (North Scott)